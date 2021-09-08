Ontix Partners with Mavenir to Deliver Open RAN Neutral Host In-Building Mobile Connectivity

READING, England & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MAVair–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced that Ontix, the UK based next-generation infrastructure-as-a-service provider, will be launching an Open RAN pilot for neutral host in-building connectivity in a central London office building, powered by Mavenir’s MAVair solution.

The Open RAN platform will be deployed at the Ontix Data Centre in London whilst the small cell units will be deployed at an Ontix’s customer building. The solution would enable Ontix to provide indoor mobile connectivity to typical areas like multi-tenanted offices, shopping malls, stadiums, hospitals, enterprise buildings and hot spots, delivering contiguous coverage and high-speed mobile connectivity to its enterprise customers and end consumers.

Delivering high-quality mobile connectivity indoors poses significant challenges to both operators and building owners, with a range of factors including the number of people in a building, construction materials and remote locations all impacting signal strength. It is imperative that any solution must provide service for all users, irrespective of the carrier they happen to be subscribed to, by using neutral host solutions.

Ontix and Mavenir will trial the delivery of a neutral host in-building, Open Virtualised Radio Access Network (Open vRAN) to provide enhanced connectivity. This includes the delivery and integration of Open RAN compatible, software upgradable small cells for enhanced in-building coverage and capacity.

“Open RAN is changing the dynamics of how cellular solutions are designed and delivered, and this deployment is at the cutting edge of the technology in the UK,” said Patrick Bradd, Chief Executive Officer at Ontix. “We are excited to be working on this ground-breaking Open RAN pilot to deploy a neutral host architecture to demonstrate its flexibility and how the use of commoditised hardware, can help to create the next generation of in-building networks.”

“Mavenir is delighted to partner with Ontix in addressing this demand from enterprises and consumers for mobile connectivity, especially in areas with poor indoor and in-building coverage. We are confident that using this innovative vRAN solution Ontix will be able to deliver a cost effective and a higher quality network to meet this growing demand,” said Stefano Cantarelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Mavenir.

The MAVair family includes Open vRAN designed with cloud-native virtualisation techniques, enabling the RAN to flex and adapt based on usage and coverage. Mavenir’s vRAN platform provides a fully scalable virtualised network architecture with open standard interfaces, providing neutral host solution providers the option of deploying radio units from different vendors. The vRAN platform uses software running on COTS (commercial off the shelf) hardware that provides cost effectiveness, more flexibility and agility to neutral host solution providers, whilst providing one architecture for many different user scenarios.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

About Ontix:

Ontix is a next-generation infrastructure-as-a-service provider, disrupting the business model for delivering lightning-fast connectivity wherever it is needed. Ontix makes it cheaper, easier and quicker for mobile operators and wireless network providers to add next-generation wireless networks through its turnkey solutions. Ontix is transforming the entire process for wireless network densification by investing in shared small cell infrastructure – including connectivity – and licensing this to operators.

https://ontix.co.uk

