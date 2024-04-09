Home Business Wire Omnicell to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 2, 2024
FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2024, before market open on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.


All interested parties are invited to listen to the live call and presentation by dialing (888) 550-5424 in the U.S. or (646) 960-0819 in international locations. The Conference ID is 9581556. A link to the live and archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Omnicell’s website at https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics, smart devices, software, and expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to uncover cost savings, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

OMCL-E

Contacts

Kathleen Nemeth

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@omnicell.com

