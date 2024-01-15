Odyssey Logistics Names Omar Shamsie as Chief Commercial Officer

Shamsie joins Odyssey leadership team bolstering its mission to elevate enterprise client relationships

DANBURY, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Odyssey Logistics, a leader in multimodal logistics solutions, announced the appointment of Omar Shamsie to Chief Commercial Officer. Shamsie will focus on driving strategic sales growth, vertical market development and cross-sell initiatives to deepen customer relationships and drive new business.









“ Bringing Omar on board is a significant step for us,” said Hans Stig Moller, CEO of Odyssey Logistics. “ His expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate our enterprise clients’ operations and serve them more strategically. Omar’s approach is not just about technology; it’s about understanding and solving the real-world complexities our clients face. With his leadership, we’re poised to deliver more holistic solutions and proactive support, helping our clients navigate market challenges with confidence.”

Shamsie’s appointment is a capstone on Odyssey’s recent advances in maximizing its multimodal offering and making strategic investments in technology. Odyssey offers a wide range of solutions and services to help enterprise companies reach their supply chain goals, including consulting services, carrier qualification, procurement, TMS technology, shipment operations, freight audit and payment, rail services, and analytics and reporting.

Before joining Odyssey, Shamsie worked at Maersk, a global integrated logistics company. Rising through the ranks over three decades of service, he held several senior international leadership positions in 10 different countries. He was most recently the Area Managing Director of Maersk in Canada and prior to that the President of Maersk Line’s North America region based in New Jersey. Shamsie is a people-first leader who is very customer focused. He has extensive leadership experience in global business, strategy and operational excellence. Shamsie attended the Advanced Management Program at Duke University in North Carolina and the Executive Leadership Program (SEP) at Stanford University in California.

“ Odyssey leads the industry in providing multimodal solutions, and I’m eager to help our clients boost their supply chain operations,” said Shamsie. “ What drew me to Odyssey is its adaptable approach — providing several options and value adding solutions to clients.”

For more information about Odyssey, visit www.odysseylogistics.com.

About Odyssey Logistics

Odyssey Logistics is a global logistics provider with a freight network exceeding $3B. Our portfolio of multimodal logistics services includes intermodal, rail, ground transportation, warehousing, freight forwarding, managed services and consulting. Our adaptive approach to solving modern logistics challenges differentiates us in the markets we serve. In addition to being certified by the American Chemistry Council as a Responsible Care® partner company we consistently exceed customer expectations by integrating analytics, carrier relationships, specialized assets, sustainability strategies and deep international expertise. Our unique approach ensures that customer shipments keep moving at full speed, even in the face of ever-changing market headwinds. Our Cloverleaf® program turns our deep commitment to sustainability into a growth engine for all stakeholders, including customers, carrier partners, consumers, investors and colleagues. Odyssey prioritizes community giving and supports numerous charitable organizations, including Project Outreach and Junior Achievement®. For more information visit www.odysseylogistics.com.

Contacts

Lindsay Seymour



Words At Work



lindsay.seymour@wordsatwork.com