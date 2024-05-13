Fisker Adds Three New U.S. Dealer Partners, in California and New Jersey; Waives $2,438 D&H Fee in U.S. on MY2023 Extremes and Ultras

Fisker has added two new dealer partner locations in California: Newport Fisker in Orange County, and Fisker of San Jose.

Fisker has also added dealer partner Belford Fisker of Belford, New Jersey.

Fisker has now signed agreements for fifteen dealer partner locations and distributorships in the US and US territories.

Fisker waives the $2,438 Destination and Handling fee on remaining model year 2023 Fisker Ocean Extremes and Ultras in the US.

Model year 2023 Sport trim level has sold out in the continental US.

In California, Newport Fisker in Orange County and Fisker of San Jose have joined Fisker’s growing Dealer Partnership roster. Fisker has also welcomed Belford Fisker of Belford, New Jersey to the growing network of East Coast dealer partners. These new dealerships will soon be operational, authorized to sell vehicles, and listed on fiskerinc.com.

The company has now signed agreements for fifteen dealer partner locations and distributorships in the US and territories. The company announced a strategic shift to the Dealer Partnership model in January 2024.

Quote from Fisker spokesperson: “Our dealer network keeps growing: we are excited to welcome our new dealer partners to the Fisker family and look forward to them opening for business. Expanding our dealer presence in our home state of California is a priority for us, and customers can now see the all-electric Ocean SUV in person in both Southern California and the Bay Area. Adding New Jersey to our East Coast dealer network, we now have an expanded dealer presence in New York state, and New Jersey. With the waiver of the $2,438 Destination and Handling fee on 2023 Extremes and Ultras, we’re delivering even more value to new Fisker customers.”

Price Reductions

On March 27, Fisker announced reductions in the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) on many model year 2023 Fisker Oceans in the US. Fisker lowered the MSRP of the 2023 Ocean Extreme trim by $24,000, to $37,499 from $61,499 MSRP.1

In addition, the 2023 Ultra trim was priced at $34,999 MSRP, reduced from the prior $52,999; the 2023 Sport was priced at $24,999 MSRP, reduced from the prior $38,999,1 and is now sold out in the continental US. Fisker has announced similar reductions in Canada and Europe.

All reduced-MSRP Fisker Ocean trims are 2023 models, with Fisker’s latest 2024 Ocean OS software version 2.0 installed. Certain Ocean vehicles come equipped with as much as $7,000 worth of additional options – such as colors, 22” wheels, interiors, and other options – included in the discounted price.

The Fisker Ocean SUV

The Ocean Extreme has an EPA-estimated range of 360 miles2, the longest range of any new electric SUV in its segment sold in the United States today3 and a WLTP range of 439 miles / 707 km4, the longest range of any electric SUV in its segment on the European market today.5 The Fisker Ocean Extreme has the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV6, uses over 110 lbs. /50 kg. of recycled and bio-based materials, is built at a carbon-neutral facility, and integrates rooftop solar panels, adding up to 1,500 miles/2400 km per year of range.7

1 Estimated pricing shown applies to the continental US and excludes delivery, finance, tax, title, registration, and other government fees. Maintenance is not included. Pricing is subject to change and will be based on your final vehicle configuration. Pricing does not include any government incentives to which you may be entitled. Offer limited to 2023 model year vehicles currently in stock and is available from March 29, 2024 until all 2023 model year inventory is sold. Cannot be combined with any other offers.



2 EPA estimated range. Measurements conducted with standard 20-inch wheels. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.



3 Mid-size SUVs in comparable price segment.



4 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted with standard 20-inch wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and vehicle use.



5 D-Segment Vehicles, as classified by GlobalData.



6 Based on date of 2023 Fisker Ocean LCA publication and public information available at that time.



7 Based on Fisker simulations. Ideal conditions assume solar irradiation of 5.4 kWh/m2/day and steady commuter driving. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use.

