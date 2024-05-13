eDreams ODIGEO Concludes 9th Prime Days Edition Boosting Consumer Value and Partner Revenues

The 9th edition of the popular ‘Prime Days’ enabled significant savings for consumers through member-only personalised travel deals.

The benefits of Prime Days extended beyond travellers as it delivered significant yields to partners. Participating airlines saw an average uplift of 59% in their revenues compared to the previous week.

The growing appeal of Prime Days to the hospitality sector is evident in the 33% increase in the number of accommodations participating in the campaign.

BARCELONA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter ‘The Company’), the world’s leading travel subscription platform and one of Europe’s largest e-commerce businesses, today reported the success of the 9th edition of its eDreams Prime Days campaign.

Held from April 30th to May 3rd 2024, the exclusive campaign for Prime members resulted, on average, in a significant 59% revenue increase for participating airlines1, driven by targeted promotions and exclusive offers for Prime members.

The campaign’s focus on AI-driven personalisation helped generate on average a 68% surge in bookings for participating airlines, demonstrating the powerful impact of offering exclusive personalised offers to a community of avid travel subscribers. These efforts equipped airlines with sophisticated steering, ranking and marketing mechanisms that significantly boosted exposure and visibility, broadening their customer base and attracting more travellers eager to leverage special discounts.

The benefits of Prime and Prime Days extend well beyond just flights as Prime members also enjoy substantial discounts on dynamic packages, car rental and accommodations. The growing appeal of Prime to the hospitality sector is evident in the 33% increase in the number of accommodations participating in the campaign. This growth was accompanied by a marked increase in customer demand compared to the previous edition, as Prime members enjoyed significant discounts of up to €300 on their hotel bookings.

In addition to the focused efforts and extra discounts on participating partners, the campaign also extended special offers to all 700 airlines, millions of accommodations and thousands of car rental providers in the eDreams ODIGEO network, ensuring comprehensive coverage and benefits across the board for subscribers.

This latest achievement builds on the success of previous campaigns, affirming Prime Days as a highly valued travel booking event among travellers. With over 5.4 million members now enjoying the benefits of the Prime membership programme, eDreams ODIGEO continues to attract and satisfy a growing global community of travellers, underscoring the significant value and appeal of its travel subscription model.

Frédéric Esclapez, Chief Marketing Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: “Prime Days brings exceptional value to our customers with unparalleled discounts and personalised deals, and it also provides substantial benefits to our partners. Our Prime platform connects airlines, hotels and car rental providers with savvy and highly engaged subscribers, delivering an AI-driven personalised experience. Our platform’s ability to deliver tailor-made travel options effectively meets the dynamic needs of today’s travellers while providing our partners with robust tools to enhance their market presence without major additional investments. The success of the recent campaign reaffirms the mutual benefits of Prime Days, making it a win-win for both industry players and travellers alike. We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with all our partners worldwide to continue to deliver ever greater value to travellers.”

