NTT WEST Group Selects HPE GreenLake to Launch New Portfolio of Hybrid Cloud Services

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables NTT WEST Group to deliver unified cloud experience and meet demands for data sovereignty for business and local government across western Japan

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that NTT Business Solutions, a member company of NTT WEST Group, Japan’s leading network and system integrator has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to deliver its growing ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ and provide a hybrid cloud service to local governments, educational institutions and businesses across western Japan. The new hybrid cloud service meets the demands of their customers for robust cloud services which span public and private cloud environments and ensures that critical data are located close to the end customer, thus alleviating any concerns about data sovereignty.

The key driver of the NTT WEST Group’s ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ is to solve regional issues and help businesses and institutions accelerate their digital transformation. NTT WEST Group’s initiative is based on a regional information integration platform that combines NTT Group’s various technologies, NTT WEST’s regional data centers and other facilities, business sector-specific consulting services, along with community-based support capabilities, and the highly advanced cloud technologies of leading partner companies. NTT WEST Group is implementing a true hybrid cloud approach that leverages Microsoft Azure public cloud combined with the HPE GreenLake platform to provide a strong regional delivery model.

NTT WEST Group has deployed the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform running HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack Hub enabling NTT WEST Group to provide Azure-consistent services from its own data centers. NTT WEST Group selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to quickly accommodate the different requirements, resources and budgets across the various prefectures. The first cloud services have been launched in Kyoto, Tottori, and Aichi and are rolling out in individual data centers across a total of 30 different prefectures across the western part of Japan.

“Our purpose is to realize the well-being of people in regional communities and we are taking the lead in solving various social challenges with the power of ICT as a ‘Pioneer in Social ICT’,” said Hidenori Kigami, executive officer, Value Design Department, NTT Business Solutions. “We have selected the HPE GreenLake platform because it accelerates our customers’ digital transformation and quickly scales performance and capacity to meet our customers’ business demands. HPE GreenLake allows us to pay for what we use so we can accurately match our costs to revenue and we can invest efficiently to expand the regional revitalization cloud”.

NTT WEST Group is maximizing its powerful communications network infrastructure, the ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’, technical expertise, and partnerships with local system integrators to engage with customers in driving digital transformation. Demand for the Regional Revitalization Cloud is expected to grow even more with their ‘Smart10x’ initiative which delivers applications previously developed for individual projects as priority cloud services. NTT WEST Group is also working closely with customers to select which applications, workloads and data should sit on the public cloud and which need to run in the local data centers.

For example, some customer data is being anonymized to be analyzed and processed on Microsoft Azure public cloud whilst other data are being securely stored at NTT WEST Group’s local data centers delivering a true hybrid cloud environment. Another example is where applications or services designed initially to run in the public cloud are also being transitioned to run in the ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ in a pay-per-usage, SaaS or subscription model. These are examples of how the hybrid cloud model is being used and how NTT WEST Group is further expanding its knowledge of operating in this environment and how best to optimize costs.

“NTT WEST Group’s Regional Revitalization Cloud initiative to accelerate digital transformation for local governments, educational institutions, and corporations is truly advanced and extremely innovative,” said Hirokazu Mochizuki, managing director, HPE Japan. “We are honored that NTT West Group has chosen HPE’s portfolio to run data and applications that cannot be deployed in the public cloud due to security constraints, and are excited to see how the HPE GreenLake platform is being leveraged strategically to maximize their cloud business. In addition, as we have the common mission to accelerate our customers’ digital transformation, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to NTT WEST Group for selecting HPE as a partner for the revitalization of the region. Together with NTT West Group and system integrator partners, we look forward to maximizing the Regional Revitalization Cloud and contributing to energizing local communities.”

To deliver support across all 30 initial prefectures, NTT WEST Group has also tapped HPE Pointnext Services to deliver HPE Complete Care, comprising a dedicated HPE team to operate and maintain the ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ service infrastructure and support the delivery of the regional revitalization program. Beyond this, the HPE team play a key role ensuring frequent and complex updates to the technology stack are delivered in a timely and efficient way, to ensure consistency and quality.

About HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform is a powerful foundation for accelerating digital transformation by delivering cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. Today, HPE GreenLake has grown to $5.7 billion USD in total contract value, has 900 partners selling the platform, and 1,250 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes, including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service – spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions – with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

