NTT DATA UK Signs the Microsoft Partner Pledge

Signing the Microsoft Partner Pledge is a step towards building a more sustainable and diverse future for all

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Diversity—NTT DATA UK, a leading global IT services provider, has announced today that it has signed the Microsoft Partner Pledge. Signatories of the Pledge join Microsoft in committing to the ethical adoption of technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), with a view to maximising the social benefits of these technologies and minimising any undesirable impact, such as damage to the environment.

Microsoft and NTT DATA UK share a hope to see a prosperous future where technologies are adopted in a sustainable and ethical manner, and everyone is provided with the right skills and opportunities to thrive. This partnership sees both companies become more closely aligned as they continue their efforts in order for wider society to reap the benefits of transformative technologies.

The Partner Pledge focuses on five critical areas:

Digital skills

Apprenticeships

Diversity

Responsible and Ethical AI

Sustainability

NTT DATA UK is already active in all five areas, with a particular focus on improving diversity in the technology sector. The company’s recent research highlighted the negative experiences of women in the tech industry, and it is actively involved in schemes to improve both diversity and inclusion across the industry. Addressing the skills shortage is a key part of NTT DATA UK’s D&I strategy, and recent initiatives to make digital skills more accessible include NTT DATA’s partnership with route2work and the donation of IT equipment to The Bridge, a homeless charity.

Simon Williams, CEO at NTT DATA UK said: “Enterprises must realise that sustainable and ethical technology can have a rich and long-lasting impact on businesses and the communities they serve. For the workplaces of the future to prosper and for society to benefit from the transformative capabilities of new technologies, organisations must also be willing to make an investment in their communities.

“The Pledge aligns with NTT DATA’s mission to implement technology for a more harmonious society, as demonstrated by our ongoing programmes to improve diversity and inclusion and as set out in our AI ethics guidelines. Having signed the Pledge, our commitment to diversity and inclusion, sustainability, and tackling the skills shortage only strengthens from here. We look forward to continuing our close work with Microsoft to deliver positive societal and business change.”

— Ends –

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

Contacts

For more information



Sofia Elger



nttdata@resonancecrowd.com

call 0208 819 3170.