NTT DATA to Acquire Chainalytics, Strengthening Its Supply Chain Consulting and Analytics Capabilities

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consulting—NTT DATA Services, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has agreed to acquire Chainalytics, a supply chain consulting and analytics firm. Adding Chainalytics’ market-leading expertise to NTT DATA’s global consulting and digital transformation capabilities will strengthen and expand NTT DATA’s supply chain consulting capabilities to help serve enterprise clients more holistically.

“Nearly every industry has been impacted by supply chain disruption, magnifying the need to accelerate improvement opportunities in supply chain planning and execution,” said Dan Albright, Divisional President & Global Head of Consulting, NTT DATA Services. “Supply chain is a critical source of competitive advantage for our clients across industries. Together with Chainalytics, we will support clients’ digital transformations, improve their resilience and help advance their sustainability and net zero initiatives.”

The supply chain consulting and analytics market is experiencing rapid growth driven by accelerated business transformation from shifting to direct-to-customer business models, as well as the continual need for reducing carbon emissions, complexity and costs.

“By combining our capabilities, we will advance our purpose of being the leading partner for supporting data-driven supply chain transformation,” said Mike Kilgore, CEO of Chainalytics. “We’re excited to join the NTT DATA family where we share strongly aligned cultures and passion for innovation, which are the sources of our differentiation and value to our clients, while accessing a larger platform for growth.”

Chainalytics, named by Forbes as a “best management consulting firm,” offers end-to-end supply chain expertise that aligns a company’s supply chain to its corporate strategy to capture maximum value. The company supports supply chain transformation through strategic, tactical, and operational planning and across multiple domains (supply chain design, integrated demand and supply planning, transportation management, packaging optimization, supply chain operations, and managed analytics services).

Upon completion of the acquisition, Chainalytics will become part of a top six global IT services leader with vast resources. Its 200+ team members will be part of the NTT DATA consulting business, providing business and digital transformation services to clients around the globe. Its clients will benefit from access to global R&D and ongoing investments in digital transformation services

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

About Chainalytics

Chainalytics accelerates fact-based transformation for supply chain leaders around the world. Providing world-class consulting and managed analytics services, our competencies are powered by an unrivaled passion for our core purpose: to help enterprises realize maximum value from their supply chains. Our top supply chain talent, enabled by proven, leading-edge digital assets – tools, methods, and content – deliver actionable insights and measurable outcomes to some of today’s largest and most complex supply chains. With talent spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we serve clients globally in a borderless fashion.

Learn more at chainalytics.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe.

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys.

