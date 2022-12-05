NTT DATA Named a Top Employer for LGBTQ+ Inclusion in India and Mexico

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, announced today it has been named a 2022 Top Employer by the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) and an LGBTQ+ 2023 Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) of Mexico.

NTT DATA received the silver designation from IWEI, a strong measure of workplace inclusivity utilized by employers in India. The organization has encouraged companies across India to make strides in amplifying support for LGBTQ+ communities while advocating for increased anti-discriminatory legislative protection throughout the country.

IWEI Founders Keshav Suri, Founder of the Keshav Suri Foundation; Ram Sinha, Founder of Pride Circle; and Nancy Kelley, CEO, Stonewall, issued the following statement:

“As partners, we are incredibly proud to be celebrating the results of the third annual India Workplace Equality Index, recognizing the great strides that employers have made across India to improve the working lives of LGBT+ people. With over 100 organizations now participating in IWEI, we hope that this is the turning point for corporate India, and that more employers recognize the true value of supporting LGBT+ people to bring their full selves to work. We are hugely inspired by the outstanding commitment of NTT DATA in pushing for change for LGBT+ people in the workplace, and we cannot wait to see what advances you make in 2023.”

“We are responsible as leaders for maintaining a safe and inclusive work environment where employees can thrive,” said Terri Hatcher, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, NTT DATA Services. “Fostering acceptance and valuing the contributions of all people is a top priority for our company because we believe innovation is fueled by a diverse workforce, and we are thrilled to be recognized for that work in Mexico and India.”

Equidad MX, a program branching from HRC in Mexico, serves as a global ally promoting the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in the workplace. Companies honored as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ employees were measured on a foundation laid out by the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) that has become the primary source for evaluating equality in the workplace. NTT DATA is recognized for aligning with the following standards:

Offering equal opportunity employment for all candidates in job descriptions, barring discrimination of specific identities such as sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression

Allotting space in the company for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion resource groups structured to address LGBTQ+ issues

Implementing training and education opportunities to provide perspectives from LGBTQ+ people in the workplace

Committing openly to positively impacting LGBTQ+ communities with initiatives by those who are part of the community

These recognitions build on recent acknowledgements from the Human Rights Campaign naming NTT DATA a best place to work for LGBTQ+ equality in the U.S. and Forbes Mexico naming NTT DATA a top employer in Mexico.

Additionally, NTT DATA was awarded the Economic Times Employee Excellence 2022 Award in India for creating a company culture that motivates employees to succeed.

To learn more about NTT DATA’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs visit: https://us.nttdata.com/en/about-us/content/office-of-diversity-equity-and-inclusion

