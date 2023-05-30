<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Norway $4.25+ Billion Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Norway Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Norway increased at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5%, increasing from US$2.80 billion in 2022 to reach US$4.26 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Norway.

With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Report Highlights

  • Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Norway.
  • Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.
  • Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 13 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs – number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
  • Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
  • Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Scope

Norway Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction

Norway Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Norway Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes – Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Norway Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Norway Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Norway Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Group
  • By Gender

Norway General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway – Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

  • Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
  • By Open Loop Gift Card
  • By Closed Loop Gift Card
  • Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
  • By Retail Consumer Segment
  • By Corporate Consumer Segment
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Norway Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Norway Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Norway Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Norway Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Norway Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail
  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Norway Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Norway Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rh9tp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

