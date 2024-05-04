Northern Trust Named Best Private Bank in U.S. for Digital Wealth Planning, Best Digital Innovator of the Year in U.S.

Financial Times and PWM Announce Wealth Tech Awards

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Trust, a leading provider of wealth management services, has taken top honors in two categories from the Financial Times and PWM’s Wealth Tech Awards: Best Private Bank in the US for Digital Wealth Planning, and Best Digital Innovator of the Year in the US.





The Wealth Tech Awards recognize and celebrate technology innovation in the wealth management industry. The awards highlight companies and products that use technology to enhance client experience, streamline operations, and improve investment outcomes. The awards are judged by a panel of experts in wealth management, technology and finance.

Northern Trust Wealth Management President Steven L. Fradkin said, “This recognition from the Financial Times and PWM highlights Northern Trust’s success in completely reimagining the Goals-Driven experience for clients.

“Northern Trust’s multi-disciplinary Goals Driven Wealth Management team is collectively focused and aligned around providing solutions that solve client and advisor needs,” Fradkin said. “Every decision, from what technology solutions to implement to what features are prioritized, is made with our client and advisor needs at the forefront.”

Over the past year, Northern Trust’s innovation resulted in a variety of improvements including:

New technology, patented by Northern Trust, that transformed the client meeting experience, enabling uniquely frictionless, engaging and collaborative experiences for clients.

Next-level speed-to-market, quality and reliability through architecture and engineering disciplines allowing Northern Trust to respond to client feedback faster by delivering enhancements more than 10x faster than in prior years.

“To realize this transformation in our platform, we deployed high-performing teams that adhered to lean product management and best-in-class engineering disciplines and used best-in-class architecture, containerization and domain-based microservices to deliver an experience that helps our clients evaluate trade-offs and make real-time decisions about their wealth,” Northern Trust Wealth Management Chief Operating Officer Henry Johnson said.

Northern Trust accepted the honors at an event in London on May 2.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $420.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

