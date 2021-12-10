North Carolina-Based Carteret Community College Deploys YuJa Video Platform Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carteret Community College, one of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System, is delivering on its mission to offer opportunities for lifelong learning through high-quality traditional and distance learning teaching, training, support and enrichment through the engagement of YuJa, Inc. to provide video and media hosting and management services.

A leader in enterprise media solutions, YuJa will provide the college with capabilities in lecture capture, in-video quizzing, playback quizzing, captioning, exam proctoring, video conferencing and more. YuJa also integrates with the college’s learning management system Open LMS/Moodle.

“With YuJa, Carteret Community College instructors can focus on what they do best, serving the citizens of Carteret County with high-quality teaching and learning experiences,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We love when colleges are committed to the communities they serve, and we’re proud to help them in that endeavor both now and in the future.”

ABOUT CARTERET COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Located on Bogue Sound, Carteret Community College was founded in 1963 and is one of 58 institutions comprising the North Carolina Community College System. Carteret CC is accredited and offers more than 90 associate’s degrees, diplomas, and certificates that prepare students for university transfer or immediate entrance into the workforce. Carteret CC also offers short-term, non-degree programs in healthcare, public safety, transportation, skilled trades, and more. Non-degree programs include customized training, small business support, and basic skills courses such as high school equivalency preparation and English as a Second Language.

ABOUT YUJA INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278