Nordson Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year Results

Fourth Quarter:

Sales were $599 million, a 7% year-over-year increase, 10% organic

Operating profit was $151 million, or 25% of sales

Earnings were $1.88 per diluted share, an 18% increase from prior year adjusted earnings per share

Full Year:

Full year sales, operating profit, and earnings per share were all company records

Sales were $2.4 billion, an 11% year-over-year increase

Earnings were $7.74 per diluted share, a 41% increase from prior year adjusted earnings per share

2022 Guidance:

Fiscal 2022 sales growth of 6% to 10% and earnings growth of 8% to 18% over the record fiscal 2021 results

First quarter 2022 sales growth of 14% to 16% over prior year first quarter; earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.80 to $1.95

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31, 2021. Sales were $599 million, a 7% increase compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter sales of $559 million. The increase in fourth quarter 2021 sales included 10% organic volume growth, offset by an unfavorable 4% divestiture impact and favorable currency translation of 1%. Growth was strong in all product lines, particularly electronics and industrial end markets.

Operating profit in the quarter was $151 million, or 25% of sales, a 16% increase compared to the prior year adjusted operating profit of $130 million. Sales volume leverage, in addition to continued benefits from structural cost reduction actions taken in fiscal year 2020 and the divestiture of the screws and barrels product line on February 1, 2021, contributed to the quarterly increase. EBITDA in the quarter totaled $177 million, or 30% of sales, and represents an increase of 11% from the prior year EBITDA of $159 million.

Net income was $110 million, a 19% increase compared to the prior year adjusted earnings of $93 million. Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share were $1.88, an 18% increase over the prior year adjusted earnings of $1.59 per diluted share.

Commenting on the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan said, “The fourth quarter was a solid finish to an incredible year, where we surpassed our prior record annual performance in sales by $108 million and in operating profit by $111 million. I am very proud of the Nordson team. This growth was across a broad base of end markets and geographies, as a result of leveraging the NBS Next growth framework to fully participate in the accelerated economic recovery.”

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $314 million increased 2% compared to the prior year fourth quarter, driven by an 8% organic increase, offset by a divestiture impact of 7% and a favorable currency impact of 1%. This organic sales increase was driven by steady demand across the majority of end markets and geographies served. Operating profit totaled $103 million in the quarter, or 33% of sales, an increase of 12% compared to the prior year adjusted operating profit.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $285 million increased 14% compared to the prior year fourth quarter, driven by an organic sales increase of 13% and a favorable currency impact of 1%. Sales growth was strong in all end markets during the current year quarter, with particularly high demand for products serving the electronics and medical end markets. Operating profit totaled $67 million in the quarter, or 24% of sales, an increase of 29% compared to the prior year adjusted operating profit.

“Our fourth quarter 2021 performance was very strong with double digit organic growth and incremental operating profit margins of 52%. Looking sequentially, gross margins were impacted by a spike in logistics costs and non-recurring cost increases associated with divisional alignment efforts around best growth opportunities. Pricing actions are being taken to mitigate these negative impacts on gross margin as we move into the first half of 2022,” said Nordson Chief Financial Officer Joseph Kelley.

Fiscal 2021 Full Year Results

Sales for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 were $2.4 billion, an increase of 11% compared to the same period a year ago. This increase in sales was driven by an 11% increase in organic volume and a favorable currency impact of 3%, offset by a net unfavorable acquisition and divestiture impact of 3%. Full year operating profit was $615 million, or 26% of sales. Net income for the full year was $454 million and diluted earnings per share were $7.74, a 41% increase from the prior year adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.48.

Mr. Nagarajan continued, “Looking at the second half of fiscal 2021, we achieved 15% organic sales growth and 36% adjusted profit growth compared to the second half of the prior year. Based on our strong order entry and current backlog, we anticipate carrying this second half of 2021 growth rate into the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Our teams are adapting to a very dynamic macro environment, and they are taking actions to offset cost and supply chain headwinds. The Ascend Strategy with NBS Next at its core will continue to enable us to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns.”

Outlook

Backlog entering the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 is approximately $800 million, a 90% increase above the prior year. The current macroeconomic environment continues to drive increased order volume and extended shipment request dates. Based on these order entry trends, backlog, and anticipated sales timing, we expect fiscal 2022 first quarter sales growth to be in the range of 14% to 16% as compared to fiscal 2021 first quarter, with adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.80 to $1.95.

On a full year basis, we expect fiscal 2022 sales growth to be in the range of 6% to 10%, with adjusted earnings per diluted share growth in the range of 8% to 18%, both as compared to fiscal 2021.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31,



2021 October 31,



2020 October 31,



2021 October 31,



2020 Sales $ 599,247 $ 558,525 $ 2,362,209 $ 2,121,100 Cost of sales 268,097 261,657 1,038,129 990,632 Gross profit 331,150 296,868 1,324,080 1,130,468 Gross margin % 55.3 % 53.2 % 56.1 % 53.3 % Selling & administrative expenses 179,715 172,129 708,953 693,552 Assets held for sale impairment charge — 87,371 — 87,371 Operating profit 151,435 37,368 615,127 349,545 Interest expense – net (4,452 ) (6,432 ) (23,341 ) (30,479 ) Other expense – net (6,874 ) (4,634 ) (17,610 ) (17,577 ) Income before income taxes 140,109 26,302 574,176 301,489 Income taxes 29,649 7,827 119,808 51,950 Net Income $ 110,460 $ 18,475 $ 454,368 $ 249,539 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 58,123 57,988 58,091 57,757 Diluted 58,792 58,679 58,734 58,473 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 1.90 $ 0.32 $ 7.82 $ 4.32 Diluted earnings $ 1.88 $ 0.31 $ 7.74 $ 4.27

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) October 31,



2021 October 31,



2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 299,972 $ 208,293 Receivables – net 489,389 471,873 Inventories – net 327,195 277,033 Other current assets 48,282 43,798 Assets held for sale — 19,615 Total current assets 1,164,838 1,020,612 Property, plant & equipment – net 355,565 358,618 Goodwill 1,713,148 1,713,354 Other assets 557,410 582,072 $ 3,790,961 $ 3,674,656 Notes payable and debt due within one year $ 34,188 $ 38,043 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 411,206 311,898 Liabilities held for sale — 13,148 Total current liabilities 445,394 363,089 Long-term debt 781,709 1,067,952 Other liabilities 404,728 484,624 Total shareholders’ equity 2,159,130 1,758,991 $ 3,790,961 $ 3,674,656

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended October 31,



2021 October 31,



2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 454,368 $ 249,539 Depreciation and amortization 103,883 113,302 Impairment loss on assets held for sale — 87,371 Other non-cash items 32,356 5,278 Changes in working capital 29,011 45,113 Other – principally pension plan (73,691 ) 1,818 Net cash provided by operating activities 545,927 502,421 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (38,303 ) (50,535 ) Acquisitions — (142,414 ) Other – net 5,134 (1,160 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,169 ) (194,109 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (289,416 ) (153,816 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (6,624 ) (7,605 ) Dividends paid (97,683 ) (88,347 ) Issuance of common shares 31,780 50,853 Purchase of treasury shares (60,970 ) (52,614 ) Net cash used in financing activities (422,913 ) (251,529 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 1,834 346 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 91,679 57,129 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 208,293 151,164 End of period $ 299,972 $ 208,293

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance October 31,



2021 October 31,



2020 Organic Acquisitions /



Divestitures Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 314,307 $ 308,385 8.0 % (6.6 )% 0.5 % 1.9 % Advanced technology solutions 284,940 250,140 13.3 % — % 0.6 % 13.9 % Total sales $ 599,247 $ 558,525 10.4 % (3.7 )% 0.6 % 7.3 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 199,532 $ 194,701 7.8 % (5.3 )% — % 2.5 % Americas 51,038 35,452 47.2 % (5.9 )% 2.7 % 44.0 % Europe 163,592 142,082 17.6 % (2.7 )% 0.2 % 15.1 % Japan 27,659 36,248 (16.0 )% (3.5 )% (4.2 )% (23.7 )% Asia Pacific 157,426 150,042 4.6 % (2.0 )% 2.3 % 4.9 % Total sales $ 599,247 $ 558,525 10.4 % (3.7 )% 0.6 % 7.3 % Twelve Months Ended Sales Variance October 31,



2021 October 31,



2020 Organic Acquisitions /



Divestitures Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 1,246,947 $ 1,143,423 11.7 % (6.0 )% 3.4 % 9.1 % Advanced technology solutions 1,115,262 977,677 10.9 % 1.3 % 1.9 % 14.1 % Total sales $ 2,362,209 $ 2,121,100 11.3 % (2.6 )% 2.7 % 11.4 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 789,303 $ 755,642 8.3 % (3.8 )% — % 4.5 % Americas 179,807 141,473 24.4 % 0.9 % 1.8 % 27.1 % Europe 617,492 536,636 11.4 % (2.0 )% 5.7 % 15.1 % Japan 107,572 126,601 (11.0 )% (3.5 )% (0.5 )% (15.0 )% Asia Pacific 668,035 560,748 16.7 % (1.8 )% 4.2 % 19.1 % Total sales $ 2,362,209 $ 2,121,100 11.3 % (2.6 )% 2.7 % 11.4 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES – ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31,



2021 October 31,



2020 October 31,



2021 October 31,



2020 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 314,307 $ 308,385 $ 1,246,947 $ 1,143,423 Advanced technology solutions 284,940 250,140 1,115,262 977,677 Total sales $ 599,247 $ 558,525 $ 2,362,209 $ 2,121,100 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial precision solutions $ 102,677 $ 425 $ 414,192 $ 208,028 Advanced technology solutions 67,104 50,674 271,660 191,602 Corporate (18,346 ) (13,731 ) (70,725 ) (50,085 ) Total operating profit $ 151,435 $ 37,368 $ 615,127 $ 349,545 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial precision solutions $ — $ 91,419 $ — $ 94,896 Advanced technology solutions — 1,424 — 7,807 Corporate — — — 1,387 Total adjustments $ — $ 92,843 $ — $ 104,090 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (NON-GAAP) % of



Sales % of



Sales % of



Sales % of



Sales Industrial precision solutions $ 102,677 33 % $ 91,844 30 % $ 414,192 33 % $ 302,924 26 % Advanced technology solutions 67,104 24 % 52,098 21 % 271,660 24 % 199,409 20 % Corporate (18,346 ) (13,731 ) (70,725 ) (48,698 ) Total operating profit – adjusted $ 151,435 25 % $ 130,211 23 % $ 615,127 26 % $ 453,635 21 % DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial precision solutions $ 6,259 $ 9,951 $ 25,673 $ 38,939 Advanced technology solutions 16,987 16,710 68,426 64,543 Corporate 2,404 2,477 9,784 9,820 Total depreciation & amortization $ 25,650 $ 29,138 $ 103,883 $ 113,302 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial precision solutions $ 108,936 35 % $ 101,795 33 % $ 439,865 35 % $ 341,863 30 % Advanced technology solutions 84,091 30 % 68,808 28 % 340,086 30 % 263,952 27 % Corporate (15,942 ) (11,254 ) (60,941 ) (38,878 ) Total EBITDA $ 177,085 30 % $ 159,349 29 % $ 719,010 30 % $ 566,937 27 %

(1) Represents assets held for sale impairment charge, costs and adjustments related to cost structure simplification actions, and charges associated with our 2020 acquisition. (2) Adjusted operating profit and EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as the assets held for sale impairment charge, cost structure simplification actions, and non-cash inventory charges related to acquisitions. EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating profit plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES – PROFITABILITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31,



2021 October 31,



2020 October 31,



2021 October 31,



2020 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 151,435 $ 37,368 $ 615,127 $ 349,545 Other / interest expense – net (11,326 ) (11,066 ) (40,951 ) (48,056 ) Net income 110,460 18,475 454,368 249,539 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.88 $ 0.31 $ 7.74 $ 4.27 Shares outstanding – diluted 58,792 58,679 58,734 58,473 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ — $ 1,298 $ — $ 2,527 Severance and other — 4,174 — 14,192 Assets held for sale impairment charge — 87,371 — 87,371 NON-OPERATING EXPENSE ADJUSTMENTS Pension settlement loss $ — $ — $ — $ 2,508 Total adjustments $ — $ 92,843 $ — $ 106,598 Adjustments net of tax $ — $ 76,390 $ — $ 87,214 Other discrete tax items $ — $ (1,820 ) $ — $ (16,311 ) EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ — $ 1.27 $ — $ 1.21 NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Operating profit (1) $ 151,435 $ 130,211 $ 615,127 $ 453,635 Operating profit % of sales 25.3 % 23.3 % 26.0 % 21.4 % Net income (2) $ 110,460 $ 93,045 $ 454,368 $ 320,442 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 1.88 $ 1.59 $ 7.74 $ 5.48

(1) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments such as the assets held for sale impairment charge, cost structure simplification actions and non-cash inventory charges related to acquisitions. Adjusted operating profit as a percentage of sales is defined as adjusted operating profit divided by sales. (2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (3) Adjusted earnings is defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company’s current performance. Given management’s use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company’s current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company’s core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

