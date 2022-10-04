<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NobelBiz Partners with Customer Dynamics to Step Up the Compliance Game in the CCaaS Sector

Omni+ powered by Safe Select, allows you to operate safely in the TCPA world.

CHEYENNE, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CallerIDSolutions–NobelBiz, a leading contact center telecom and software provider, has partnered with Customer Dynamics to futureproof its Omnichannel CCaaS solution with one of the market’s most comprehensive TCPA compliance tools. This new partnership will allow outbound contact centers to safeguard themselves from litigation while operating in a highly uncertain and risky legal environment.

In announcing this partnership, Steve Bederman, president of NobelBiz, says:

“We are a world leader in what we do, and as a world leader, people are coming to us asking for solutions that meet all of the different regulations and that require us to find the best solution in the market to partner with; experts that know what they’re doing. And we chose to work with Customer Dynamics, and the specific tool they have – Safe Select.”

“We were very excited when NobelBiz came to us asking for this partnership because we know how powerful they are in the market, and we know how important compliance is for the market,” says Geoff Obeney, CEO of Customer Dynamics. “Safe Select from Customer Dynamics is a high-performance, easy-to-use, web-based solution that seamlessly scales TCPA dialing campaigns from thousands to millions of records by using human sequence selection for call approval for each outbound call.”

Features:

  • Human sequence selection for call approval
  • Curfew laws
  • National DNC
  • Lead fraud protection
  • Integration with CRM Systems
  • PCI DSS Level1 compliant payment capabilities

“I suggest everyone come and try this product because you don’t want to be facing litigation, and this offers you much protection,” says Steve Bederman, President of NobelBiz.

For more information, visit the NobelBiz & Customer Dynamics Partnership Page.

About NobelBiz

With 20 years of experience, we help contact centers worldwide achieve their maximum productivity potential. NobelBiz offers the only telecom carrier designed from the ground up to serve the demands of the heavy call-center-specific traffic, paired with industry-leading omnichannel cloud contact center software and outstanding support procedures.

About Customer Dynamics

Customer Dynamics has award-winning products to help customers with omnichannel outbound campaigns with critical compliance needs while increasing agent efficiency. Customer Dynamics products meet Contact Center Compliance obligations, optimize the agent experience, drive business results, and increase customer satisfaction.

Contacts

Steve Bederman

760.405.0105

info@nobelbiz.com

