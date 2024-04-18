No Rest for the Wicked Available Now in Early Access

Launch Trailer shows Epic Boss Battles amidst a dense, painterly art style

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Moon Studios are proud to announce that No Rest for the Wicked is now available on PC (via Steam) Early Access for an introductory price of $35.99* on Steam and the Private Division Store. Once purchased on Steam, No Rest for the Wicked is also playable by streaming the game via the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service (separate membership and sign-up required) — giving gamers instant access to GeForce PC performance on compatible PCs, Macs, SHIELD TVs, Android and iOS devices or Chromebooks without any downloads. Learn more about NVIDIA GeForce NOW here.









No Rest for the Wicked is a mature, precision Action Role-Playing Game (ARPG). The game features brutal combat, a richly detailed world, item crafting, and a customization system that enables your character to create unique equipment and housing with the help of your collection of artisans. No Rest for the Wicked features a deep plot supported by a rich cast of characters, all wrapped up in Moon’s signature visual style that is as beautiful as an oil painting. The game is Moon’s bold foray into the genre after successfully launching two critically acclaimed, multiple award-winning games – Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

No Rest for the Wicked’s launch trailer unveils the unique, painterly world of the game, where precise strikes and deadly moves drench the intricate game world in crimson hues, inviting players into a thrilling ARPG experience like no other. Check out Wicked’s Early Access Launch Trailer here.

“No Rest for the Wicked has been a wild ride for all of us at Moon Studios, and we’re stoked to finally share it with the world through our Early Access launch,” said Thomas Mahler, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Moon Studios. “As hardcore Action RPG fans ourselves, this project is super-close to our hearts. We’re all about pushing the genre’s limits and giving players an unforgettable experience like no other. We’re not just making another Action RPG with No Rest for the Wicked. We’re aiming to redefine the genre and create something truly unique and unforgettable. We’re pushing the boundaries and challenging ourselves to deliver an experience like no other.”

With No Rest for the Wicked‘s precision-based battle system, Moon is redefining the art of combat. In No Rest for the Wicked, combat is animation-driven, direct, and tactile, empowering skilled players to execute visceral strikes and lethal manoeuvres. This innovative system promises players a deeply gratifying gameplay experience, distinguishing itself from conventional isometric ARPGs by emphasising skill and timing over simple ‘button-mashing’.

Moreover, combat serves as the catalyst for players to shape their unique class identities. Each weapon boasts its own distinctive move set and can be tailored further with runes, upgrades, and more. Players are not constrained by rigid class structures but are instead offered the freedom to define characters from a rich assortment of gear, enhancements, modifiers, and special abilities.

“Over the past six years, we’ve poured our hearts and souls into creating a next level ARPG experience, one that we hope will push the genre forward,” said Gennadiy Korol, Co-Founder, Technology, and Production Director at Moon Studios. “The Early Access launch of No Rest for the Wicked is a monumental achievement for our team and it marks a new chapter in our company’s history on the road towards 1.0. We thrive on seeing everyone’s reactions and we are committed to this project for the long run. Our team will be meticulously studying and reviewing player feedback as we continue to expand, refine, and perfect the game.”

The painterly art direction and visceral combat of No Rest for the Wicked are elevated by a mature, dark narrative. Set in the year 841, the kingdom faces a crucial moment with the passing of King Harol Bolein, sparking a catastrophic conflict as the peaceful transition of power descends into chaos. Amidst this political turmoil, a deadly plague resurfaces on the remote island of Sacra, corrupting both the land and its denizens. Players are thrust into the fray, wielding their weapons against grotesque beasts and the invading forces of the kingdom, navigating a turbulent atmosphere where every direction pulls them deeper into the maelstrom of chaos.

“What Moon Studios has accomplished with the Early Access launch of No Rest for the Wicked is truly remarkable, showcasing artistic and technical excellence,” said Paul Berry, Lead Producer for No Rest of the Wicked. “Private Division is delighted to collaborate with the exceptionally talented team at Moon Studios to further innovate the ARPG genre and embark on this game’s exciting journey.”

No Rest for the Wicked is poised for significant content expansions leading up to its 1.0 release. The game’s first update will introduce an innovative multiplayer experience, allowing players to team up together and compete against one another in PvP combat. The game’s second update will introduce a major expansion to the game’s world, featuring new enemies and storylines, with much more new content to follow thereafter. Stay tuned as No Rest for the Wicked continues to expand with exciting updates on the horizon.

No Rest for the Wicked is in development and launches in Early Access on Steam today, April 18, 2024. A full release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC is planned for some time after Early Access. No Rest for the Wicked is rated M for Mature by the ESRB. For more information on No Rest for the Wicked, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on X, become a fan on Facebook or Instagram, and visit www.NoRestForTheWicked.com.

* No Rest for the Wicked’s special introductory price is valid through 2nd May 2024 at 9am PT, after which, the SRP for the game will increase to $39.99. All pricing based on Private Division’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may differ. See local store for pricing and terms.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Moon Studios

Moon Studios is an independent video game development studio, founded in 2010 by Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol. Moon Studios partnered with Microsoft to publish their first titles: In 2015, Moon Studios released Ori and the Blind Forest, which quickly became a critical darling and a huge commercial success. In 2016 they released the Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition and ultimately followed up with their sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps in 2020. The sequel once again became a critical and commercial breakthrough title. The studio has won numerous awards for their work on the Ori series, including winning Best Art Direction at the 2015 Game Awards, a BAFTA and many others. In 2018, Moon Studios announced that they partnered with Private Division to publish their new project. Moon Studios mainly focuses on highly refined gameplay mechanics within its products and prides itself on an excessive ‘iterative polish’ process. Moon Studios was one of the first development studios in the industry to work fully remote: All team members are spread throughout the world, allowing Moon to work with the best and most talented people in the games industry.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome from Roll7, After Us from Piccolo Studio, Penny’s Big Breakaway from Evening Star and more. Private Division has future unannounced projects in development with Moon Studios, Yellow Brick Games, Wētā Workshop, Game Freak, and other esteemed independent developers. The Label publishes the physical retail edition of Hades from Supergiant Games on PlayStation®, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Private Division continues to build its internal studio capacity, with Roll7 and Intercept Games as internal developers for the Label. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, and Munich. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets. We deliver our products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

