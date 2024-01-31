NIST Hard Drive Wipe Now Automated in Jetico’s BCWipe

BCWipe Total WipeOut Supports User Data Erase Command for NVMe to Meet NIST Purge Requirements





HELSINKI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, announced today the release of an update of BCWipe Total WipeOut. Addressing concerns of meeting the NIST hard drive wipe requirements, the new version of the software allows users to erase hard drive data and follow the guidelines in a single click. The update also supports the User Data Erase command, which ensures that data wiping meets the NIST Purge requirements for SSDs and NVMe drives.

“The NIST guidelines for media sanitization are widely accepted and followed internationally, but they are rather lengthy and can be overwhelming for businesses to unpack,” explains Jetico CEO Hannaleena Pojanluoma. “After careful examination of the guideline’s recommendations, Jetico’s team used their 20+ years of experience in data protection to turn BCWipe Total WipeOut into a one-click solution that makes following the NIST guidelines easier and more accessible for clients.”

Users of BCWipe Total WipeOut can now choose to erase data with a preconfigured wiping policy that follows the NIST SP 800-88 Guidelines for Media Sanitization requirements. The preconfigured wiping policy includes:

– Implementation of hardware-level erasure techniques such as NVMe User Data Erase, which is particularly useful for meeting the NIST regulations for purging data.



– A verification step to provide confirmation that data erasure has been successfully completed.



– A notification system that informs whether the wiping process results in a Clear or Purge level of sanitization.



– Tamper-proof wiping reports for auditing purposes.

In addition to automated adherence to NIST guidelines in a single click, this update to BCWipe Total WipeOut includes:

– Wi-Fi Support



Users now have the ability to remotely wipe devices via Wi-Fi connection, allowing for added flexibility and convenience. This feature is particularly useful for managing the latest generation of laptops and tablets that don’t include built-in Ethernet ports.



– SMART Status



BCWipe Total WipeOut now includes the ability to check the Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology (SMART) status. This feature gives users the option to review the status of the drive, including details about its lifespan and degradation, which can be particularly useful for proactive maintenance and data protection.



– Enhanced Wiping Reports



Wiping reports now include comprehensive data about hardware modules installed in the system, unique IDs and version numbers. These additions will be useful to IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) professionals and corporations for inventory management purposes. Furthermore, information about hardware diagnostic tests and SMART data analysis can now be included in reports. A simple checkbox system gives users flexibility to adjust these options to best suit their specific needs.

For over 20 years, BCWipe Total WipeOut has been trusted by the world’s top security organizations to erase the contents of traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDD), Solid-State Drives (SSD) and Solid-State Hybrid Drives (SSHD). Since 2016, Jetico’s data wiping solution has been certified by ADISA.

Learn more about BCWipe Total WipeOut and see how it can benefit your organization, or contact our data specialist for further inquiries or to request a free demo.

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico’s BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico’s BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered besides Otaniemi Science Park in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

