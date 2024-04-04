Nintendo Download: April Fresh









REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch What They Don’t Sea – Explore a wonderful mix of beautiful and creepy environments, with drops of humor delivered by charming underwater creatures in this oceanic adventure! As a marine researcher with the Rachel Carson Research Organization, you have been sent to collect samples of a new species of algae for an alternative energy project. Explore the depths of the ocean but be sure to watch your air levels! Friendly creatures like Bean, the jellyfish weapons dealer, will help prepare you for the … not-so-friendly creatures along your journey. What They Don’t Sea was created by Team Atlantis, a group of middle school girls who won the grand prize at the 2019 Girls Make Games Demo Day competition. Dive into What They Don’t Sea – available now!

Digital Spotlight A Ready-Made Friend – Whether you have a sibling or two (or none!), you can celebrate National Sibling Day on April 10 with some of your favorite sets of siblings on the Nintendo Switch family of systems! Join the iconic red and green brothers, Mario and Luigi, on a quest to save the Flower Kingdom after King Bowser wreaks havoc by transforming into a flying castle in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! Head to your personal island paradise and greet a number of adorable siblings, from the resident feathery experts, Blathers and Celeste, to the talented Able Sisters in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game! Or, join the Divine Dragon Alear and team up with several pairs of powerful siblings across the continent of Elyos to restore peace in the Fire Emblem Engage game. Celebrate some sibling love (or rivalry!) with these games and more on Nintendo Switch!



Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Last Chance to Save with the Partner Spotlight Sale! – Time is running out to save up to 50% on select digital Nintendo Switch games! From now until April 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT, don’t miss your chance to save on a dazzling selection of digital games like EA SPORTS FC 24, BioShock: The Collection and Disney Dreamlight Valley when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Members also enjoy a curated library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Kirby’s Dream Land, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), a library of select Game Boy Advance games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC (full version of game required to use DLC for that game; sold separately) and retro SEGA Genesis games.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

