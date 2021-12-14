Home Business Wire Nikon Releases NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens, 800mm f/6.3 in Development; More...
Nikon Releases NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens, 800mm f/6.3 in Development; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Nikon has announced the NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens as well as the NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens in development.


NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&H is excited to announce the NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens, a fast, lightweight zoom for Z-series mirrorless cameras. The new lens provides a flexible reach whether capturing events, portraits, landscapes, or even close-ups while maintaining a bright, constant f/2.8 aperture and manageable weight for easy carry. Additionally, Nikon has also revealed the development of the herculean NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens

Key Features

  • Z-Mount Lens/FX Format
  • Constant f/2.8 Maximum Aperture
  • Stepping Motor AF System
  • Programmable Control Ring
  • Weather-Sealed Design

Nearly 30% lighter than the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 and only 4.8 inches in length when retracted, the new zoom makes for an excellent option for everyday carry and usage. Its bright f/2.8 aperture promises excellent low-light performance across the entire zoom range as well as creative focusing control whether shooting stills or recording video. It can focus as close as 7.5 inches when you need to get up close and personal to your subject and provides a 42-112mm equivalent range when used on a DX-format camera. Video creators will appreciate the lens’ smooth control ring, which enables natural-looking aperture adjustments for consistent recording. Further benefiting video capture is a quick and quiet stepping motor and suppressed focus breathing.

Alongside the new zoom, Nikon has also teased the NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens, which is currently in development. In order to make such extensive reach feasible for the mirrorless camera format, this super-tele prime will incorporate a Phase Fresnel (PF) element that reduces the overall size and weight of the lens.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens

Learn more about the Nikon 28-75mm and 800mm lens development

