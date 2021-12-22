Nigeria’s Largest Telco, MTN, Launches RCS Business Messaging with Google and Dotgo

MTN to leverage Google and Dotgo platforms, and Dotgo’s managed services to serve over 82 million subscribers

LAGOS, Nigeria & BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nigeria’s largest mobile network operator (MNO), MTN, is all set to launch RCS Business Messaging (RBM) Services in partnership with Google and Dotgo®, a Gupshup company and a leading cloud communications provider of RBM Solutions.





RBM uses the rich and interactive features of Rich Communication Services (RCS)—the next generation SMS that allows sharing of audio, video, images, location, and a lot more—to enable branded business messaging. RCS messages are securely delivered to native messaging apps such as Google Messages and Samsung Messages on Android phones. Available on 3G and 4G networks, RCS is the default messaging standard for 5G networks. As of today, RCS is available globally with over 700M monthly active users.

Dotgo’s MaaP (Messaging-as-a-Platform) is integrated with the Google Jibe RCS platform for business messaging, the world’s most advanced RCS platform that provides a high degree of scalability. As a partner, MTN would leverage the services provided by Dotgo such as the RCS APIs, chatbot directory, billing, payments, reconciliation, and more, to drive monetization from RCS.

“As Nigeria’s largest carrier, MTN is all set to onboard brands that can reach out to a vast majority of Nigerian customers and delight them with a user experience like never before, to boost lead generation and conversion rates. This is a great opportunity for brands to connect with the end consumers of Nigeria for sales and support,” says Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Nigeria.

Srinivas Rao, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria added, “We are proud of our technical collaboration with Google and Dotgo. The superior technology design, robust service operations, optimum business processes, and 24×7 support are key to delivering the Next Generation Business Messaging experiences to our Brands & Business Partners at the most affordable rates. With this generational shift we aim to further aid & accelerate Digital Transformation amongst the institutions, commerce & industry in Nigeria.”

“We are delighted to work with MTN to help bring RBM to their customers. With the highest number of subscribers in the region, RBM services on MTN will be a game changer. Dotgo has excelled once again as one of our top partners for monetising RBM with mobile operators,” says Juliet Ehimuan, Country Director, Google Nigeria.

“The launch of RBM by MTN, the largest operator in Nigeria, will accelerate adoption of RBM by brands in Nigeria. With the launch done, we will be working with MTN and Google to help CPaaS providers and brands in Nigeria to upgrade and incorporate RBM into their business applications,” says Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick, CEO, Dotgo.

About MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria is Africa’s largest provider of communications services, connecting over 68 million people in communities across the country with each other and the world. Guided by a vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, MTN Nigeria’s leadership position in coverage, capacity and innovation has remained constant, since its launch in 2001. MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group – a leading emerging market operator, connecting more than 200 million subscribers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. To learn more about MTN Nigeria and its various initiatives, visit www.mtnonline.com. Follow us: www.linkedin.com/company/mtn-Nigeria.

About Dotgo

Dotgo®, a Gupshup company, is a global leader in RCS. Dotgo is the provider of the Bot Store®, world’s first and largest directory of RCS bots, Dotgo MaaP, RichOTP®, RichSMS™, and the RBM Hub. Dotgo is a Google partner and a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. Visit www.dotgo.com. Gupshup enables better customer engagement through conversational messaging, powering over 6 billion messages per month. With Gupshup, businesses have made conversations an integral part of their customer engagement success. Visit www.gupshup.io

Contacts

Funso Aina from MTN on:



+234 (0) 803 200 4168



mediaenquiries.NG@mtn.com

Olisa Pal from Dotgo on:



+1 908-464-5566 x2348



press@dotgo.com