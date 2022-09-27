New Blue Yonder Offerings Enable Omni-channel, Micro-fulfillment and Enhanced Warehouse Orchestration Capabilities

Offerings include industry-leading SaaS-based warehouse human-machine resource management and micro-fulfillment solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With customer-centric and omni-channel fulfillment trends accelerating due to the growth of digital commerce, companies are looking to the future to ensure that their supply chain and logistics operations can continue to drive superior customer service, efficiency, and sustainability. Blue Yonder, the only company recognized as a Leader in three Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports1 covering Warehouse Management Systems, Transportation Management Systems, and Supply Chain Planning, is introducing two new solutions to dramatically speed up digitalization from warehousing to micro-fulfillment operations – Warehouse Execution System (WES) and Adaptive Fulfillment & Warehousing solutions.

“As labor shortages persist, e-commerce order volumes increase, and delivery windows tighten due to customer expectations, companies face efficiency and profitability challenges to the entire supply network. From first-to-last-mile, companies need the ability to respond faster while keeping fulfillment time and costs as low as possible. These two new Blue Yonder solutions enable agile and scalable modern-day warehouse and micro-fulfillment operations with seamless, prescriptive workflows and consistently high service at a value-driven cost,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, Blue Yonder.

To ensure their warehouse operations are up to the task of today’s consumer and market demands, manufacturers, retailers, and logistics service provides (3PL) need to improve their resource management, ensure inventory accuracy, and operate with greater speed and efficiencies fulfilling orders. Blue Yonder’s Warehouse Execution System is an industry-leading, holistic SaaS-based resource orchestration solution for warehouse staff, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced automation. This new set of capabilities allows for resource management and extends warehouse management to include task optimization, intelligent work prioritization, and seamless onboarding of robots. Blue Yonder’s Adaptive Fulfillment & Warehousing services enable a flexible approach through domain-centric microservices serving a range of applications from micro-fulfillment to retail store fulfillment operations. These offerings can be adapted for traditional micro-fulfillment center warehousing, back of store inventory management, and single-purpose deployments like standalone pack stations.

Warehouse Execution System

Blue Yonder’s Warehouse Execution System is an intelligent cloud-native solution powered by Luminate® Platform, equipped to unlock opportunities for greater efficiency, performance, and cost reductions across the warehouse by providing autonomous recommendations through the power of machine learning (ML). The solution brings together Blue Yonder’s Warehouse Tasking, Robotics Hub and other solutions, along with in-depth analytics and reporting capabilities, into an intelligent solution that prioritizes work, maximizes efficiencies for human and machine, and accelerates time-to-value.

The solution offers:

Holistic Resource Orchestration : A single system to manage and control fulfillment across the operations.

: A single system to manage and control fulfillment across the operations. Plug-and-Play Integrations: Standard product integrations that allow customers to quickly onboard new robotics and incorporate them into the intelligent assignment of work.

Standard product integrations that allow customers to quickly onboard new robotics and incorporate them into the intelligent assignment of work. Interoperability and Standardized API ’s: Designed to work with the warehouse’s existing systems without the need for complex interfaces and customized scripts.

Designed to work with the warehouse’s existing systems without the need for complex interfaces and customized scripts. Modular Architecture: Select services can be activated based on customer needs, while new capabilities can be easily added over time as business needs change.

Select services can be activated based on customer needs, while new capabilities can be easily added over time as business needs change. In Depth Analytics: Real-time visibility to performance, throughput and bottlenecks along with insights into future events help operators stay one step ahead.

Adaptive Fulfillment & Warehousing

Blue Yonder’s Adaptive Fulfillment & Warehousing services are a native SaaS solution suite designed to serve today’s warehousing and store fulfillment operations with a simple, scalable solution. These new domain-centric services allow customers to maintain high inventory accuracy with the speed and efficiency required to serve growing demand. Businesses can also start with what they need today knowing they can add capabilities tomorrow, leveraging flexibility, scalability, and ease of use to drive accelerated time-to-value, with initial implementations spanning weeks and subsequent activations in a matter of days so that companies can rapidly respond and stay competitive.

The solution offers:

Omni-Fulfillment: High-speed, high-volume options, including curbside, same-day and batch order picking.

High-speed, high-volume options, including curbside, same-day and batch order picking. End-to-End Operations : Seamless back-of-store and store use cases from inventory management and store replenishments to shipping service integration and last mile.

: Seamless back-of-store and store use cases from inventory management and store replenishments to shipping service integration and last mile. Scalability: Time-to-value measured in weeks for a pilot site and days for subsequent activations.

Time-to-value measured in weeks for a pilot site and days for subsequent activations. Inbound Processing: Broad receiving capabilities against purchase orders and advanced shipping notice (ASN), as well as rapid receiving for high-speed operations.

Broad receiving capabilities against purchase orders and advanced shipping notice (ASN), as well as rapid receiving for high-speed operations. Crossdocking: Rapid end-to-end fulfillment with the ability to effortlessly flow through product from receiving to outbound.

Rapid end-to-end fulfillment with the ability to effortlessly flow through product from receiving to outbound. Inventory Visibility and Control: Full visibility of products and attributes from receipt to shipment, including mobile counting for either blind or audit counts.

Full visibility of products and attributes from receipt to shipment, including mobile counting for either blind or audit counts. Outbound Processing : Order/load creation through interface or template, replenishment to refill forward pick locations and directed or undirected picking with logical tour building.

: Order/load creation through interface or template, replenishment to refill forward pick locations and directed or undirected picking with logical tour building. Resource Management: Create and configure resource availability and tours, along with intelligent task optimization.

Create and configure resource and tours, along with intelligent task optimization. Last-Mile Delivery: Integration with parcel and last-mile delivery providers for final delivery confirmation.

Integration with parcel and last-mile delivery providers for final delivery confirmation. Standard Integrations: Harness the power of Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform to enable interoperable services and seamlessly integrate via the standardized APIs.

Additional Resources:

Sources:

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems,” Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, 1 June 2022; “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,” Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, 29 March 2022; “Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions,” Amber Salley, Tim Payne, Pia Orup Lund, Janet Suleski, 16 May 2022.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Blue Yonder Public Relations Contacts:



Marina Renneke, APR, Corporate Communications Director



Tel: +1 480-308-3037, marina.renneke@blueyonder.com