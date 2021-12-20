Netomnia Selects IP Infusion to Build Their New Full-Fiber Network Across the UK

IP Infusion’s disaggregated, turnkey networking solution enables faster innovation with greater flexibility

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that Netomnia, a full-fiber network operator targeting under-served towns and cities across the U.K., has selected IP Infusion’s turnkey networking solution (IP Infusion PRO) as part of their plan to deliver multi-gigabit broadband to one million premises by 2023.

Netomnia is launching a massive expansion plan to build a robust, reliable network with industry-leading speeds and needed a partner to provide an efficient network software and hardware solution with agile deployment. With IP Infusion PRO solutions which integrate OcNOS®, a scalable network operating system, on industry leading web-scale open switching platforms from Edgecore Networks, Netomnia is eliminating the traditional integration and operational pain points and channeling resources to accelerate deployment and to launch value-add services to their customers.

IP Infusion’s carrier-grade disaggregated networking solutions allow network operators to create innovative services and accelerate new revenue streams. Its validated network operating system, combined with the choice of best-of-breed hardware, supports a diverse range of networking use cases. With IP Infusion’s turnkey solutions that integrate hardware and software along with advanced support services, network operators can migrate seamlessly to an end-to-end disaggregated networking solution that delivers lower Total Cost of Ownership.

“Our lean and scalable operating model allows us to rapidly deploy our network to provide homes and businesses with a reliable, high quality and high-speed Internet connections. IP Infusion provided us with a flexible, turnkey solution that simplifies our operation, along with excellent single-point of contact support that we needed to help expand our network,” said Feka Samakuva, Director of Networks at Netomnia.

“Service providers, such as Netomnia, are benefiting from the industry’s move to disaggregated networking. They will be able to get to market faster and bring more innovative services to their customers at a fast pace. IP Infusion’s leadership in the disaggregated networking space is accelerating the adoption of this novel approach for service providers,” said Stéphane Téral, Chief Analyst, LightCounting Market Research.

“IP Infusion PRO removes the top barriers that help service providers, like Netomnia, to adopt and accelerate network disaggregation. Netomnia is joining service providers around the world who want to take advantage of the agility and scalability of disaggregated networking without relying on traditional networks to deliver innovative services for their customers,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion.

“We are pleased to work with IP Infusion on this disaggregated networking solution which will help Netomnia to reach their goal to deliver multi-gigabit broadband to one million premises by 2023,” said Heimdall Siao, President, Edgecore Networks. “Our best-in-class peering router design coupled with IP Infusion’s OcNOS will allow Netomnia to expand its network capacity seamlessly and take advantage of the benefits of open networking and improve Netomnia’s total cost of ownership.”

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include extensive switching and routing support ranging from MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) and APIs/protocols for SDN (Software Defined Networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

