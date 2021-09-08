Netcracker Continues Partnership with Leading Malaysian Operator Maxis to Optimize Customer Experience for B2C and B2B Services

Netcracker Digital OSS and Professional Services Facilitate Service Creation, Improve Efficiencies and Deliver Cost Savings

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it has extended its contract with Maxis, Malaysia’s leading converged service provider, for its Digital OSS, which provides the underlying digital and automation foundation for Maxis including fiber optic footprint and next-gen IP network. This includes Netcracker Support & Maintenance professional services, with the combined offering helping to improve the customer experience for both B2C and B2B lines of business.

Netcracker Digital OSS gives Maxis the ability to automate network rollout, provide preventative maintenance, support fixed-line service fulfillment and centralize network inventory with automated updates. This will drive cost savings, enable faster service creation, optimize productivity and improve efficiencies as the operator expands its network and standardizes operational processes.

“We are thrilled to support Maxis as the leading operator in Malaysia,” said Rohit Aggarwal, General Manager at Netcracker. “We look forward to continuing our partnership of more than a decade so that Maxis can deliver operational excellence to its residential and enterprise customers.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

