Netcapital Inc. Announces Revenue Growth of 114% for First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NCPL #Earnings—Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended July 31, 2022.

“Our uplisting to Nasdaq in July was a fantastic way to kick off our new fiscal year, and we welcome our new shareholders and appreciate the investor interest we are receiving,” said Dr. Cecilia Lenk, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “We are pleased to deliver strong first quarter results and look forward to a productive year ahead.”

Jason Frishman, CEO of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc., commented, “We kicked off our fiscal year 2023 with strong momentum on our platform, surpassing 100,000 users. We believe the activity on our portal illustrates the key competitive advantages we offer over other online capital raising platforms – a comprehensive suite of services, scalable technology platform, and high-value consulting for issuers, plus the ability of investors to invest from virtually anywhere in the world, at almost any time, with just a few clicks.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue growth of 114% year-over-year to $1.3 million

Positive operating income compared to operating loss of $1.1 million in the year-ago quarter

Equity securities at fair value totaled $13.5 million at July 31, 2022, compared to $9.6 million one year ago, an increase of 41%

Cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million at July 31, 2022

Paid down $1 million in debt

Closed a $5 million underwritten public offering

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call tomorrow, September 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138



Entry code: 747753

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company’s consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

NETCAPITAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS July 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 Assets: (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,556,170 $ 473,925 Accounts receivable net 2,154,700 2,433,900 Related party receivable 668 668 Prepaid expenses 41,536 5,694 Total current assets 4,753,074 2,914,187 Deposits 6,300 6,300 Notes receivable – related parties 202,000 202,000 Purchased technology, net 15,515,623 15,536,704 Investment in affiliate 240,080 240,080 Equity securities at fair value 13,455,193 12,861,253 Total assets $ 34,172,270 $ 31,760,524 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable Trade $ 457,826 $ 536,508 Related party 75,204 378,077 Accrued expenses 173,161 229,867 Stock subscription payable 33,400 33,400 Deferred revenue 602 2,532 Interest payable 247,899 222,295 Deferred tax liability, net 680,000 977,000 Related party debt 19,660 22,860 Convertible notes payable – 300,000 Secured note payable 400,000 1,400,000 Current portion of SBA loans 1,893,719 1,890,727 Loan payable – bank 34,324 34,324 Total current liabilities 4,015,795 6,027,590 Long-term liabilities: Long-term SBA loans, less current portion 492,081 495,073 Total Liabilities 4,507,876 6,522,663 Commitments and contingencies – – Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 4,272,677 and 2,934,344 shares issued and outstanding 4,273 2,934 Shares to be issued 244,250 244,250 Capital in excess of par value 26,840,486 22,479,769 Retained earnings 2,575,385 2,510,908 Total stockholders’ equity 29,664,394 25,237,861 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 34,172,270 $ 31,760,524

NETCAPITAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three



Months



Ended Three



Months



Ended July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Revenues $ 1,340,573 $ 625,187 Costs of services 21,063 28,305 Gross profit 1,319,510 596,882 Costs and expenses: Consulting expense 125,611 316,631 Marketing 7,780 21,826 Rent 17,212 12,130 Payroll and payroll related expenses 769,940 927,333 General and administrative costs 392,297 395,052 Total costs and expenses 1,312,840 1,672,972 Operating income (loss) 6,670 (1,076,090 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (36,312 ) (35,245 ) Gain on debt conversion 224,260 – Amortization of intangible assets (21,081 ) – Realized loss on sale of investment (406,060 ) – Unrealized gain on equity securities – 3,275,745 Total other income (expense) (239,193 ) 3,240,500 Net income before taxes (232,523 ) 2,164,410 Income tax expense (benefit) (297,000 ) 707,000 Net income $ 64,477 $ 1,457,410 Basic earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.66 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.65 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,168,547 2,206,118 Diluted 3,171,397 2,241,675

