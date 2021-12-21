Neapco Further Extends Global Implementation of Campfire Software

Leading automotive supplier expands software rollout to bolster sales and sustainability programs.

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Campfire Interactive, Inc. (Campfire), the leading provider of portfolio profitability management in the automotive sector, announces that Neapco is continuing its implementation of Campfire software to include support for supplier RFQ and corporate sustainability initiatives. This is the latest stage in a launch of Campfire software that began in the first quarter of 2021.

With over 3,200 employees at 11 locations around the world, Neapco is the automotive industry’s leading driveline solution supplier. Today the company is widely leveraging Campfire’s product suite to standardize and enhance critical business processes and financial measures globally. This includes Campfire’s OMSF module (Opportunity Management and Sales Forecasting), which was launched earlier this year, and quoting module, which will be launched in Q1 2022. Today the automotive supplier has begun implementation of the Campfire module for PPM (Program and Project Management) and will soon kick off eRFQ (Request for Quotation for suppliers).

“Campfire is pleased to see that Neapco is implementing our full product suite,” said Campfire President and Chief Executive Officer, Pradeep Seneviratne. “This will enable Neapco to manage their entire digital profitability backbone with one global enterprise system that provides immediate answers to complex business queries.”

Diverse systems and processes present challenges and improvement opportunity for nearly every manufacturer. For globally disperse suppliers, such as Neapco, opportunities and subsequent returns are multiplied exponentially.

“Campfire has established a reputation within the automotive community for supporting informed decision-making and unlocking profit potential,” said Neapco Vice President, Advanced Manufacturing, Ray Adamczyk. “We’ve turned to Campfire to streamline critical sales opportunity and vehicle program data management across the enterprise. This allows us to standardize critical business processes and financial measures, centralize the management of all information related to volume, cost, price, capacity, and timing; and respond to RFQs faster and with more accuracy. Results from earlier rollout fully validate our expectations; and we are continuing toward full implementation of an end-to-end solution.”

Campfire eRFQ

As a single system for quoting, costing, pricing, and change management, Campfire automates quoting from RFQ through cost computation, price computation, and reporting. Campfire’s new eRFQ module allows customers to extend that automation to what is required from their suppliers in the preparation of quotations. This not only streamlines and accelerates the process but eliminates common data entry mistakes.

Campfire Chief Operating Officer, Dan Meyer, says it should come as no surprise that Neapco is one of the first customers to adopt the new eRFQ capability. “Within today’s highly competitive automotive supplier landscape, responsiveness is critical to securing new contracts,” said Meyer. “Quotes must be generated quickly with the highest degree of accuracy. Campfire accelerates RFQ response while ensuring maximum profitability. Forward-thinking companies like Neapco embrace and leverage innovation as a competitive advantage; and Campfire is pleased to contribute to their success.”

Sustainability Support

Recently the two companies collaborated on a presentation during World Quality Week to communicate a shared vision and steps to advance process efficiency, product quality, and sustainability practices. To support this initiative, Campfire’s sustainability scorecard will be employed to capture, measure, and manage key sustainability value drivers from Neapco suppliers and to Neapco customers.

“For the world’s manufacturers sustainability is no longer optional,” said Chris Fenton, Neapco Vice President of Global Quality, Continuous Improvement, and Sustainability. “By tracking such key areas as water consumption, CO2 emissions, energy consumption, and renewable energy down to the part level, Campfire allows us to extend sustainability in our sales and sourcing activities. As an industry leader, and steward of our planet, we embrace this responsibility and demand the same of our suppliers and partners.”

