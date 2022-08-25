Mutualink Hires Veteran Law Enforcement Officer to Lead the Charge in Bringing Life-Saving Technology to Schools Across the Country

Former Police Chief Tasked with Helping Schools Eliminate Gaps in Communication and Reducing Response Times with Critical Technology

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#publicsafety–Mutualink, Inc., an innovator and leader in interoperable communications for homeland security, public safety, and private security, announces Joe Dooley, retired Chief of Police at Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU), is joining the company’s team as Director of Public Safety & Security Solutions. Dooley will bring his decades of former public safety experience to Mutualink to better serve its customers and help with the growing expansion of school emergency response readiness and automated emergency response in both K-12 and higher education institutions.





With more than 41 years of law enforcement experience, including managing public safety of a college campus, Dooley will be a key asset to helping more schools enhance their campus safety and emergency response technology. As Director of Public Safety & Security, Dooley will work directly with school and police leaders to bring life saving technology to their campuses, which will help eliminate gaps in communication, reduce response times and improve coordination with other agencies, ultimately saving lives.

“After dedicating years of public service, protecting the community he grew up in, he turned to managing public safety for SCSU and became responsible for the lives of 12,000 students who attend the University every year, across multiple campuses. During his time he led the charge in bringing advanced technology to enhance security initiatives to the campus,” said Joe Mazzarella, Mutualink’s President & COO, “Joe Dooley understands the importance of technology in saving lives and we know he will be able to communicate that to school and law enforcement across the country successfully.”

“I’ve spent my career in public service, and I’m proud to continue that service by promoting technology that will save minutes and lives during critical emergency situations,” said Joe Dooley, Director of Public Safety & Security Solutions.

Dooley earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of New Haven, a Master’s in Business Administration from Southern Connecticut State University. In addition, he’s been honored with the Distinguished Chief’s Award presented by the Police Commissioners Association of Connecticut.

About Mutualink, Inc.

Mutualink, Inc. is the leading technology provider of a best-in-class intelligent multimedia network that enables public safety community partners to securely share voice, text, video, and data for instant communications and real-time data sharing. Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act for interoperable communications, partners and clients trust Mutualink, Inc. to provide innovative, scalable, secure solutions they rely on every day and in any emergency.

Contacts

Nora Emmanuel



Growth Marketing Manager



(954) 574-7055



Nemmanuel@mutualink.net