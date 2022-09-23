mPulse Mobile Announces Key Additions To Its Executive Leadership

Company Appoints Lara Stell, New CFO and Sanjeev Sawai, CPTO as it Prepares to Unlock the Future of Digital Health Engagement

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–mPulse Mobile, a leader in conversational AI and digital engagement solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the appointments of Lara Stell as Chief Financial Officer and Sanjeev Sawai as Chief Product and Technology Officer. The appointment of these two executives will accelerate mPulse’s goals of escalating customer value from digital engagement and deliver on the company’s mission to improve health outcomes using innovative technology.

“mPulse Mobile is helping healthcare organizations continue to expand the use of technology to better digitally engage with their members, providers, suppliers and partners to improve health outcomes,” stated Bob Farrell, CEO. “Sanjeev and Lara have unique insights and skills that augment the rich domain and technical expertise of our team. Their addition will advance our solutions and assist our customers in reaching their goals while continuing to accelerate our growth and positive evolution of the company.”

With nearly two decades of experience, Ms. Stell, a Certified Public Accountant, brings an impressive track record to the position of Chief Financial Officer. She has built and led high functioning teams in the execution of corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, ensuring continuous improvement and optimization of growth-stage software businesses. Ms. Stell will be responsible for all financial and fiscal management aspects of company operations, providing leadership and coordination in strategic planning, accounting, finance and administrative efforts of mPulse Mobile.

Most recently, Ms. Stell served as Chief Financial Officer for GlobalTranz which was acquired by a consortium led by CVC Capital Partners and concurrently combined with Worldwide Express to create one of the nation’s largest 3rd party technology-driven supply chain and logistics providers. During her seven-year tenure at GlobalTranz, the company experienced significant growth in revenue and profitability, through both organic and acquisition strategies.

“I have a strong commitment to understanding customers and driving long-term value across the company. I am excited to join mPulse at such a pivotal time to help deliver on the company’s growth strategies and to maximize customer value,” said Lara Stell.

Mr. Sawai will lead mPulse Mobile’s overall product strategy and roadmap as the company continues to make significant investments in its proprietary platform, products and services to meet customer needs. Following several years of high customer growth and technological innovations in the organization’s activation platform and digital engagement solutions, mPulse Mobile is now trusted by over 150 healthcare organizations, generating 1 billion tailored consumer touchpoints annually.

Mr. Sawai brings more than 20 years of experience in innovation and technology leadership roles with expertise in software and systems integration, infrastructure services, product management and product development. He joins mPulse Mobile from HealthEdge, where he served as Executive Vice President of Product and was responsible for the overall growth and profitability of payor administrative and member engagement solutions. Prior to HealthEdge, Mr. Sawai held several leadership roles in product development, engineering and technology at Altisource, Interactions Corporation and Symtronics Automation, among others.

“As pioneers in digital engagement, mPulse Mobile has achieved so much already, and there’s more to do as we help healthcare organizations elevate the consumer experience with hyper-personalized engagement across their diverse populations,” said Mr. Sawai. “I am excited to lead the talented product and technology team to help expand the reach of mPulse solutions beyond the 100M+ consumers we serve today.”

Recently recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S., mPulse Mobile’s customer-centered approach and commitment to best-in-class technology have delivered innovation excellence across its health engagement solutions. mPulse has focused on enhancing its conversational AI platform with streaming health education while developing new Medicaid and Medicare focused solutions to activate hard-to-reach individuals and communities with significant social determinants of health (SDoH) barriers.

