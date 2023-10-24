Mouser Electronics Opens New Customer Service Center in Lithuania to Support Electronics Design Innovation

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, today announced the opening of a new European Customer Service Center in Lithuania. Situated within the capital city of Vilnius, this new center will support increasing design activity driven by the area’s growing tech ecosystem, as well as its established industries.









“Our business across Europe continues to grow significantly – in 2022, we saw our European business surge by 30 percent. Lithuania is home to a burgeoning tech sector and ecosystem with an increasing amount of electronics design and manufacturing activity,” said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Global Service and EMEA and APAC Business. “We are proud to deliver localized services globally and are excited to support European design engineers and buyers with their purchases of the newest semiconductors and electronic components.”

Mouser provides specialized customer support in the customer’s local language across locations in Europe, the Americas and the Asia/Pacific regions. Its new Customer Service Center in Lithuania will have a team of members onsite to personally assist with orders and respond to customer calls, all in local language, time zone, and currency. The Lithuania center is Mouser’s 11th office in the EMEA region. The other locations include Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Israel, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Lithuania has the largest economy in the Baltic region, and the bustling capital city of Vilnius was named one of the top 25 global cities of the future in 2021 by the foreign investment company FDI Intelligence. Vilnius is home to a new $110 million development by Tech Zity for a 55,000-square-meter tech campus, which will be the largest tech center in all of Europe.

For a full list of Mouser offices worldwide, visit https://www.mouser.com/Contact/GlobalBranches/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com