Mosaic Consulting Group Acquires Westward Consulting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mosaic Consulting Group successfully completed the acquisition of Westward Consulting on June 30th, 2021. With this acquisition, Mosaic Consulting Group, a long-time Ultimate Software partner focused on human capital management (HCM) support and service, is adding Westward Consulting’s Kronos experience and focus on workforce management, to their services. Ultimate Software and Kronos merged in 2020 to create UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

The creation of UKG resulted in new opportunities for both certified consulting partners and UKG customers alike. This acquisition will strengthen Mosaic Consulting Group’s exclusive focus on implementation, support, and optimization across the entire UKG product suite.

“We are excited to offer comprehensive support and services for all UKG Products, from implementation to optimization,” said Vicki Hill, founder and CEO of Mosaic Consulting Group. “UKG is already delivering on its promise to be one of the world’s most innovative and people-centric cloud companies. As UKG partners, we are excited to provide an exceptional service experience across all UKG products.”

John West, Founder of Westward Consulting adds, “This is an exciting time. Two best-in-class teams are coming together to offer a full suite of services to our clients. Now, we will be able to help our clients seamlessly optimize their strategies, processes and technologies related to the management of their employees.”

Mosaic Consulting Group

Mosaic Consulting Group focuses exclusively on UKG product implementation, support, and optimization. Mosaic’s purpose is to make a difference and inspire confidence with a mission to enable clients to improve business operations. Mosaic is an employee-focused organization and seeks to provide rewarding growth opportunities for their team. This focus on the team and client experience placed the company on Inc 5000’s list of fastest growing privately-held companies for three consecutive years, earned them a best place to work certification and garnered multiple UKG collaboration awards.

