UiPath Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced it will report financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2025 ended April 30, 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 13746331

Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)

Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Allise Furlani

Investor.relations@uipath.com
UiPath

Media Contact
Pete Daly

PR@uipath.com
UiPath

