Twilio to Participate in 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

A live webcast will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Khozema Shipchandler will participate in a fireside chat at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8:10 a.m. (ET) / 5:10 a.m. (PT).





A live webcast and replay will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website at investors.twilio.com.

Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com) and the X (formerly “Twitter”) accounts of the company (@twilio) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Today’s leading companies trust Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries and territories, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) visit www.twilio.com.

