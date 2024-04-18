Moog Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Webcast on April 26, 2024

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will release its second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Friday, April 26, 2024. In conjunction with this release Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live online.





Listeners can access the conference call live or in replay mode at http://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software.

Supplemental material will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the call and will be archived for 45 days.

About Moog Inc.



Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.moog.com.

Contacts

Aaron Astrachan



716.687.4225