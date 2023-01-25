Montecito Medical Acquires Veterinary Property in Charleston, SC

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical and veterinary office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a veterinary property in Charleston, SC.





The 16,000 square-foot facility is home to Charleston Veterinary Referral Center, the most advanced and comprehensive specialty emergency and referral practice in the Southeastern U.S. The practice is one of the few in the nation that has attained Level I certification from the prestigious Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society.

“We are delighted to acquire this outstanding real estate asset and to enter into a relationship with such an accomplished and highly respected veterinary group,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and partnering with physicians and developers to fund development of medical real estate. The company also supports providers with a suite of AI-powered technology solutions that increase revenues, reduce costs and build physician wealth. Since 2006, Montecito has completed transactions involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.

