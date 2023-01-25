<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Montecito Medical Acquires Veterinary Property in Charleston, SC
Business Wire

Montecito Medical Acquires Veterinary Property in Charleston, SC

di Business Wire

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical and veterinary office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a veterinary property in Charleston, SC.


The 16,000 square-foot facility is home to Charleston Veterinary Referral Center, the most advanced and comprehensive specialty emergency and referral practice in the Southeastern U.S. The practice is one of the few in the nation that has attained Level I certification from the prestigious Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society.

“We are delighted to acquire this outstanding real estate asset and to enter into a relationship with such an accomplished and highly respected veterinary group,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and partnering with physicians and developers to fund development of medical real estate. The company also supports providers with a suite of AI-powered technology solutions that increase revenues, reduce costs and build physician wealth. Since 2006, Montecito has completed transactions involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.

Contacts

Brandi Meeks

VP of Marketing

bmeeks@montecitomac.com

Articoli correlati

ESFI Partners with NEMA’s Solar PV Council to Promote Solar PV Connector Safety

Business Wire Business Wire -
Untrained workers installing photovoltaics (PV) can lead to issues, so it’s imperative to train your employees about solar PV...
Continua a leggere

ERI Brings Carbon Neutral, SOC 2 Compliant Circular Economy Innovations to California Businesses

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#California--ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction...
Continua a leggere

New Tech Port Center + Arena Renamed Boeing Center at Tech Port

Business Wire Business Wire -
Boeing Enters Major Partnership With ASM Global-Managed Tech Port Center + Arena ‘World’s Most Technologically Advanced Entertainment Venue’ Boeing to...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ESFI Partners with NEMA’s Solar PV Council to Promote Solar PV Connector Safety

Business Wire