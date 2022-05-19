monday.com Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Home Business Wire monday.com Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications...
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2022 at 10:00 am ET.

The presentation will cover recent events in a fireside chat format and will be webcast live on monday.com’s investor relations website at https://ir.monday.com. A replay of the session will be available on the website under the News and Events section.

About monday.com

monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Sydney, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries.

