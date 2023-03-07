Momentus Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

John Rood, Momentus Chief Executive Officer, said, “Momentus took great strides in 2022 and so far in 2023 toward our goal of being one of the market leaders in in-space transportation and infrastructure services. We are one of a select number of companies that have launched orbital service vehicles into space to serve this market. We have made significant progress on our technology development, conducting the first launch of our Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle in May 2022 and our second Vigoride launch in January 2023, which is a mission that remains underway. We deployed our first eight customer satellites in orbit. We have recruited a highly experienced group of leaders for our engineering, technology, program management, manufacturing, and supply chain organizations that we believe gives us a competitive edge over our peer group.”

Rood went on to say, “We see multiple opportunities for growth. We recently signed new and repeat commercial customers and are seeing increased interest in our services. We have begun to focus on growing our government business and are delighted that NASA contracted with us to fly two satellites on our next launch targeted for April 2023 on an important mission to study spacecraft interactions with the upper atmosphere. Finally, we’re excited about the significant interest we are seeing from U.S. Defense Department organizations in our capabilities and expect to be very competitive in winning contracts in this area.”

The space economy continues to experience significant growth. The number of small satellites launched continues to grow to historic highs and new regulations put in place by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requiring the de-orbit of satellites in Low Earth Orbit has combined to create a very favorable demand outlook for the services we provide.

Momentus is eager to play a key role in the vibrant and growing space economy and we look forward to showing more progress in 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Highlights:

Applied lessons learned from the company’s inaugural mission with Vigoride 3 to the next generation Vigoride 5 Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV).

Completed thermal vacuum testing of Vigoride 5, concluding its rigorous environmental testing campaign.

Integrated all customer satellites onto Vigoride 5, shipped Vigoride 5 to launch site, and completed all on-base preparation for launch including integration onto the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

On January 3, 2023, subsequent to the close of the fourth quarter, Momentus launched Vigoride 5 to space onboard the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Established communications with Vigoride 5 on its first orbital pass, deployed solar arrays, generated power nominally, commissioned the vehicle’s attitude determination system, and pressurized its propulsion system in anticipation of firing the Microwave Electrothermal Thruster.

Signed transportation contracts with new customer CONTEC, new customer Australian Research Council Training Centre for CubeSats, Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles, and their Applications (CUAVA), repeat customer FOSSA Systems, and another repeat customer that wishes to remain anonymous.

Subsequent to the close of the fourth quarter, completed assembly, customer integration and ground-testing of Vigoride 6, the next spacecraft that the company plans to launch on the Transporter-7 mission, which SpaceX is targeting for April 2023. Completed the Vigoride 6 Flight Readiness Review and shipped the vehicle to its launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California where it has been integrated onto a SpaceX launch vehicle.

Continued to implement the previously-announced cash-reduction plan and took steps to further extend Momentus’ cash runway.

Subsequent to the close of the quarter, reached agreement in principle to settle certain securities class action lawsuits. Under the settlement, Momentus would pay $8.5 million to the plaintiffs, at least $4 million of which is expected to be funded by insurance proceeds.

Subsequent to the close of the quarter, issued $10 million in stock and warrants to an institutional investor through a registered direct offering. The infusion of capital combined with the retirement of legacy challenges from the period before Momentus became a public company in August 2021, enables the Company to focus on future growth.

Conference Call Information

Momentus Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). To access the conference call, participants should dial +1 (800) 715-9871 and enter the conference ID number 2057180. International participants should dial +1 (646) 307-1963. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.momentus.space/events-and-presentations. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

About Momentus Inc.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “future,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “aim,” “strive,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to obtain licenses and government approvals for its missions, which are essential to its operations; the ability of the Company to effectively market and sell satellite transport services and planned in-orbit services; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and trade secrets; the development of markets for satellite transport and in-orbit services; the ability of the Company to develop, test and validate its technology, including its water plasma propulsion technology; delays or impediments that the Company may face in the development, manufacture and deployment of next generation satellite transport systems; the ability of the Company to convert backlog or inbound inquiries into revenue; changes in applicable laws or regulations and extensive and evolving government regulations that impact operations and business, including export control license requirements; the ability to attract or maintain a qualified workforce with the required security clearances and requisite skills; product service or product or launch failures or delays that could lead customers to use competitors’ services; investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation and/or other regulatory or legal proceedings; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its National Security Agreement and any related compliance measures instituted by the director who was approved by the CFIUS Monitoring Agencies (the “Security Director”); the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and/or other risks and uncertainties. These are only some of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion identifying additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, see the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The company’s filings may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of its website, investors.momentus.space, or through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

MOMENTUS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Service revenue1 $ 120 $ — $ 299 $ 330 Cost of (reversal of) revenue2 (exclusive of items shown separately below) — — 26 (135 ) Gross profit 120 — 273 465 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 10,283 11,574 41,721 51,321 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,929 13,103 49,827 48,905 Total operating expenses 21,212 24,677 91,548 100,226 Loss from operations (21,092 ) (24,677 ) (91,275 ) (99,761 ) Other income (expense): Decrease (increase) in fair value of SAFE notes — — — 209,291 Decrease (increase) in fair value of warrants 1,803 27,505 5,185 37,330 Realized loss on disposal of asset (54 ) (17 ) (168 ) (17 ) Interest income 489 — 522 2 Interest expense (1,096 ) (5,544 ) (5,262 ) (14,229 ) SEC settlement — — — (7,000 ) Litigation settlement, net (4,500 ) — (4,500 ) — Other income (expense)3 10 5 54 (4,960 ) Total other income (3,348 ) 21,949 (4,169 ) 220,417 (Loss) income before income taxes (24,440 ) (2,728 ) (95,444 ) 120,656 Income tax provision — 1 — 2 Net (loss) income $ (24,440 ) $ (2,729 ) $ (95,444 ) $ 120,654 Net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.30 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1.17 ) $ 1.85 Net (loss) income per share, fully diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1.17 ) $ 1.70 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 82,805,352 79,429,672 81,546,648 65,177,873 Weighted average shares outstanding, fully diluted 82,805,352 79,429,672 81,546,648 70,918,777

1 – Prior year revenue recognized related to the cancellation of customer contracts, resulting in the forfeiture of customer deposits 2 – The reduction of cost of revenue represents the reversal of a contingency recorded during the prior year for loss contracts related to free slots on future missions. During the prior year ended December 31, 2021, the Company signed amendments or terminations with those customers such that the services will no longer be free of charge. The reversed contingency was offset by costs incurred related to one of the cancelled contracts. 3 – Other expenses during the year ended December 31, 2021 were due to the transaction costs allocated to the liability-classified warrant assumed in connection with the Business Combination.

MOMENTUS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,094 $ 160,036 Restricted cash, current 1,007 197 Insurance receivable 4,000 — Prepaids and other current assets 10,173 9,431 Total current assets 76,274 169,664 Property, machinery and equipment, net 4,016 4,829 Intangible assets, net 337 349 Operating right-of-use asset 6,441 7,604 Deferred offering costs 331 — Restricted cash, non-current 312 314 Other non-current assets 4,712 3,065 Total assets $ 92,423 $ 185,825 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable 2,239 1,911 Accrued expenses 8,026 9,785 Loan payable, current 11,627 20,907 Contract liabilities, current 1,654 — Operating lease liability, current 1,153 1,189 Stock repurchase liability 10,000 — Litigation settlement contingency 8,500 — Other current liabilities 27 5,075 Total current liabilities 43,226 38,867 Contract liabilities, non-current 1,026 1,554 Loan Payable, non-current 2,404 — Warrant liability 564 5,749 Operating lease liability, non-current 6,131 7,284 Other non-current liabilities 465 483 Total non-current liabilities 10,590 15,070 Total liabilities 53,816 53,937 Commitment and Contingencies (Note 12) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized and 84,441,153 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 250,000,000 shares authorized and 81,211,781 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 342,733 340,570 Accumulated deficit (304,127 ) (208,683 ) Total shareholders’ equity 38,607 131,888 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 92,423 $ 185,825

MOMENTUS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (95,444 ) $ 120,654 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,090 1,092 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,690 11,729 Amortization of right-of-use asset 1,163 1,285 Decrease in fair value of warrants (5,185 ) (37,330 ) Decrease in fair value of SAFE notes — (209,291 ) Impairment of prepaid launch costs — 9,450 Litigation settlement, net 4,500 — Loss on disposal of fixed and intangible assets 168 17 Stock-based compensation expense 11,580 18,452 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaids and other current assets (2,206 ) (14,373 ) Other non-current assets (147 ) (325 ) Accounts payable 373 1,562 Accrued expenses (1,540 ) 7,042 Accrued interest 131 — Other current liabilities (5,020 ) 4,810 Contract liabilities 1,126 (1,071 ) Lease liability (1,189 ) (426 ) Other non-current liabilities 23 11 Net cash used in operating activities (87,887 ) (86,712 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, machinery and equipment (583 ) (2,972 ) Proceeds from sale of property, machinery and equipment 34 — Purchases of intangible assets (184 ) (118 ) Net cash used in investing activities (733 ) (3,090 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of SAFE notes — 30,853 Proceeds from issuance of loan payable — 25,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 574 336 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 271 — Repurchase of Section 16 Officer shares for tax coverage exchange (331 ) (151 ) Payment of loan payable (9,697 ) (1,500 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (144 ) Payment of warrant issuance costs — (31 ) Payment of deferred offering costs (331 ) — Payment for repurchase of common shares — (40,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares in PIPE — 110,000 Payments of issuances costs related to PIPE — (4,416 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon Business Combination — 128,167 Payments for issuance costs related to Business Combination — (21,285 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,514 ) 226,829 (Decrease) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (98,134 ) 137,027 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 160,547 23,520 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 62,413 $ 160,547 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Issuance of common stock related to conversion of SAFE notes $ — $ 136,001 Issuance of common stock related to exercise of warrant liabilities $ — $ 6,999 Reclassification of deferred offering costs $ — $ 2,610 Assumption of merger warrants liability $ — $ 31,225 Operating lease right-of-use assets in exchange for lease obligations $ — $ 8,501 Stock repurchase liability fair value $ 10,000 $ — Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ 1 Cash paid for interest $ 2,440 $ 2,500

Reclassifications

Certain reclassifications have been made to the prior year’s financial statements to conform to the current year’s presentation. None of the reclassifications have changed the total assets, liabilities, shareholders’ deficit, income, expenses or net losses previously reported.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

This press release references certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expense and non-GAAP research and development expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. The Company defines non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses and research and development expenses as those respective GAAP amounts, excluding stock-based compensation and non-recurring items not indicative of core operating performance None of these non-GAAP financial measures is a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company that is helpful in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Full year adjusted EBITDA

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is set forth below:

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ (95,444 ) $ 120,654 Income tax expense — 2 Interest income (522 ) (2 ) Interest expense 5,262 14,229 Depreciation & amortization 1,090 1,092 EBITDA (89,614 ) 135,975 (Decrease) increase in fair value of SAFE notes — (209,291 ) (Decrease) increase in fair value of warrants (5,185 ) (37,330 ) Realized loss on disposal of assets 168 17 SEC settlement — 7,000 Litigation settlement, net 4,500 — Transaction costs allocated to warrant liability — 4,780 Investment banking fees related to SAFE financing — 175 Prepaid launch deposit impairment — 9,450 SEC and CFIUS legal expenses 1,740 10,038 Reduction in SEC and CFIUS legal expenses due to fee dispute resolution — (2,551 ) Class action litigation legal expenses 2,659 852 Other non-recurring litigation legal expense 1,736 — SEC compliance costs 2,268 1,073 NSA compliance costs 2,530 1,835 Severance and other non-recurring expenses 421 136 Stock-based compensation 11,580 18,452 Adjusted EBITDA $ (67,197 ) $ (59,389 )

A reconciliation of selling, general, and administrative expenses to non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is set forth below:

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 49,827 $ 48,905 Stock-based compensation 9,446 16,111 SEC and CFIUS legal expenses 1,740 10,038 Reduction in SEC and CFIUS legal expenses due to fee dispute resolution — (2,551 ) Class action litigation legal expenses 2,659 852 Other non-recurring litigation legal expense 1,736 — SEC compliance costs 2,268 1,073 NSA compliance costs 2,530 1,835 Severance and other non-recurring expenses 155 63 Non-GAAP selling, general, administration expenses $ 29,293 $ 21,484

A reconciliation of research and development expenses to non-GAAP research and development expenses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is set forth below:

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Research and development expenses $ 41,721 $ 51,321 Prepaid launch deposit impairment — 9,450 Stock-based compensation 2,134 2,341 Severance and other non-recurring expenses 388 74 Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $ 39,199 $ 39,456

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2022, is set forth below:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) December 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 September 30,



2022 Net Income (Loss) $ (24,440 ) $ (2,729 ) $ (21,298 ) Income tax expense — 1 — Interest income (489 ) — (28 ) Interest expense 1,096 5,544 1,261 Depreciation & amortization 259 324 253 EBITDA (23,574 ) 3,140 (19,812 ) (Decrease) increase in fair value of warrants (1,803 ) (27,505 ) (1,579 ) Realized loss on disposal of assets 54 17 45 Litigation settlement, net 4,500 — — SEC and CFIUS legal expenses 161 464 279 Reduction in SEC and CFIUS legal expenses due to fee dispute — (2,551 ) — Class action litigation legal expenses 755 797 621 Other non-recurring litigation legal expense 1,004 — 447 SEC compliance costs 76 1,073 20 NSA compliance costs 233 905 487 Severance and other non-recurring expenses1 — (13 ) 90 Stock-based compensation 3,044 7,265 3,289 Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,550 ) $ (16,408 ) $ (16,113 )

Contacts

For media inquiries:

press@momentus.space

For investor relations inquiries:

investors@momentus.space

Read full story here