Mitsui Chemicals Develops Diffrar™ Optical Polymer Wafers for AR Glasses
Mitsui Chemicals Develops Diffrar™ Optical Polymer Wafers for AR Glasses

The Lineup includes the world’s first 8-inch polymer wafer for AR glasses

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) has developed the Diffrar™ array of polymer wafers for waveguides used in augmented reality (AR) glasses, with a view to expand into the augmented and virtual reality markets.




Equipped with outstanding optical properties, including a high refractive index of 1.67 or higher and extreme flatness, Diffrar™ optical polymer wafers offer users of AR glasses a wide Field Of View (FOV). In addition, the material being polymer allows Diffrar™ to have greater impact resistance, making devices safer and lighter compared to glass.　

The product lineup features wafers ranging from 3 inches to 8 inches in size, providing a variety of options for module manufacturing processes for AR and other devices. The 8-inch optical polymer wafer for AR glasses is the world’s first product of this kind (according to our investigation).

The Meaning of Diffrar™

Derived from the word “diffraction” and the abbreviation of “AR,” the name Diffrar™ has been coined to express the value provided to customers where the “D” of the logo represents an opening door that to explore new products and providing value to customers.

Contacts

Inquiries regarding news release
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. ICT Materials Business Division

https://form.mitsuichemicals.com/business/diffrar_en
Inquiry Form: https://form.mitsuichemicals.com/business/diffrar_en
+81-3-6880-7500

