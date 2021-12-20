Home Business Wire Mitsubishi Electric Unveils "EMIRAI xS Drive" Concept Car
Mitsubishi Electric Unveils “EMIRAI xS Drive” Concept Car

Driver-monitoring and headlight-control technologies contribute to safer driving

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed a new concept car, the EMIRAI xS Drive, equipped with near-infrared cameras and radio-wave sensors to monitor the driver and passengers and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to provide adaptive control of the headlights, both of which help to avoid traffic accidents. The new concept car will be exhibited at CES 2022 from this coming January 5 to 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the USA.

Features

1) Monitors drivers and others with near-infrared camera and radio-wave sensor to prevent accidents. etc.

– The system uses an onboard near-infrared camera to detect driver drowsiness or sudden sickness based on facial expressions (closed eyes, open mouth, etc.) and other body information (e.g. pulse and respiration rates). Face-tracking and image-processing technology detect slight variations in skin tone due to changes in heartbeat, even in the presence of vehicle vibrations and/or changes in ambient light. If abnormal physical conditions are detected, the system is capable of suggesting that the driver stop to rest or can even activate an automated emergency-parking function to prevent possible accidents.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Automotive Equipment Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/automotive/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

