MiToken Technology and MiMeta Debut Meta Decision-Making Platform for community empowerment

Connecting communities by building next evolution of digital engagement

SHEFFIELD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIT #blockchain–MiToken Technology and MiMeta, a leading blockchain and fintech company based in Sheffield, UK, have announced the creation of a “meta-decision-making platform” and the public listing of the metaverse decision token known as MiToken (MIT) on cryptocurrency exchanges, with the goal of democratising information for integrated decision-making and participation.

The MiToken platform and the MiMeta mobile application enable communities to self-express, share ownership, and share interests in order to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for long-term development, provide equal access to democratic rights for all, and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.

“To meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) by 2030, the MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile application will create a digital universe for communities known as ‘commutology’ to establish their digital presence,” says Joydeep Mondal, founder of MiToken Technology. He went on to say, “Commutology is a system that provides digital access to the meta-decision-making process to communities in the metaverse in order to improve the future of governance and democracy.”

The MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile applications are now available on Web 3, iOS, and Android around the world. Both platforms have integrated MiToken (MIT) as an exclusive platform currency for community access and sustainability. Communities can use these platforms to stay informed, participate in decision-making, and access exclusive content by connecting and engaging with like-minded people via MiToken (MIT).

“People will be able to become influencers in their own communities through the MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile application, and they will be incentivized to stay engaged by receiving community-generated NFTs as a reward,” says Disha Paul, co-founder of MiToken Technology. She went on to say that “we want our customers and end users to know that we take transparency, security, and anonymity very seriously, with a meta-decision-making platform, we can quickly make the decision-making process auditable.”

In short, the MiToken platform and MiMeta mobile application are the voice of billions of people, with a vision to meet community needs in the twenty-first century and a futuristic mission of developing blockchain use cases for social impact and “meta decision-making.” More information can be found at https://www.mitoken.tech

Contacts

Company Name: MiToken Technology Limited, Contact Person: Joydeep Mondal, Email: info@mitoken.tech, Phone: +44 114 457 9602, Country: United Kingdom, Website: https://www.mitoken.tech

