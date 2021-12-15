Mirion Technologies Launches the Hyperion™ Compact Digital Radiation Tolerant Camera

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) (“Mirion”) (“Company”), a global provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the medical, nuclear, defense, and research end markets, today announced the release of the Hyperion™ Compact Digital High Radiation Tolerant Camera, now offered in color and monochrome versions. With the Hyperion Compact camera’s digital performance and radiation tolerance, cost of ownership can be reduced while performance is enhanced—all within a compact package.

“By expanding on the first-generation Hyperion camera and continuing to emphasize the key features demanded for surveillance applications and high radiation tolerant Decontamination and Decommissioning (D&D), nuclear power plants, hot cells and lab applications, we created a camera system that advances the product as a superior market choice,” says James Cocks, ​​​​​​​Division President, DMD Americas at Mirion.

The Mirion Hyperion™ Compact camera builds on years of research and development into digital radiation tolerant electronics combined with Mirion’s unique color processing algorithms, to provide an unsurpassed user experience for high radiation tolerant imaging with no heavy radiation shielding required.

“The enhanced capabilities of the Hyperion Compact camera provides longer product life, reduced cost of ownership to our customers, and significant performance improvements while maintaining a 100 megarad total integrated dose specification,” continued James Cocks. “This new product development reinforces our commitment and continued investment of growth in the nuclear power industry.”

For more information on the Hyperion™ Compact Camera, visit mirion.com.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) (“Mirion”) is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,600 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com.

