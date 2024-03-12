Mindbreeze and Smart Digital Transformation Form Strategic Partnership to Optimize Enterprise Portal Data Management

CHICAGO & PANAMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, and the Panamanian agency Smart Digital Transformation have formed a partnership to automate the entry of relevant data into corporate portals.





Smart Digital Transformation specializes in the digital transformation of companies, web design, SEO and social media marketing. The agency builds company portals for its customers in order to give them unhindered access to all relevant company data.

“At our core, we believe in empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data and information assets. With Mindbreeze, we are poised to offer cutting-edge enterprise search solutions that enable better organization and understanding of information, driving efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness for our clients,” explains Manuel Espino, Manager and Executive Director of Smart Digital Transformation.

Using traditional search methods and state-of-the-art AI approaches to data analysis, Mindbreeze enables companies to quickly access business-relevant information – no matter where it is located. Mindbreeze interprets structured and unstructured company data and presents it to users in interactive 360-degree views.

“Reliable partnerships and service portfolios form the basis for successful expansion into new markets. Smart Digital Transformation not only brings a deep understanding of the regional market dynamics in Panama, but this partnership also allows us to further expand our presence in Latin America and offer our customers innovative solutions of the highest quality,” says Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

Currently, more than 2,000 of the world’s largest companies are using Mindbreeze’s AI-based insight engine to manage their information more efficiently and intelligently.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for information insight. Mindbreeze uses artificial intelligence to help companies analyze, understand and efficiently network information. Mindbreeze’s global partner network makes it possible to serve customers across time zones anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn @mindbreeze.

About Smart Digital Transformation

Smart Digital Transformation is a digital transformation company specializing in integrated solutions for marketing, SEO, web design and e-commerce.

For more information, please visit www.smartwebpanama.com

