Midwest Trading Group Launches “The Voice” Electronics in Retail

Midwest Trading Group, a leading innovator in electronics, proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated line of electronics, inspired by ITV Studios' hit singing competition "The Voice," into retail stores across the United States and Canada. This marks a significant milestone as they strive to offer customers cutting-edge technology and premium audio experiences.









The Voice brand electronics draws inspiration from the Emmy-award winning talent competition series, which has captured the hearts of millions with its celebration of music and undiscovered talent. By launching a range of music electronics under this iconic name, Midwest Trading Group aims to elevate the audio experience of music enthusiasts, performers, and everyday consumers alike.

“We look forward to bringing The Voice electronics into the lives of music lovers and tech enthusiasts, redefining how they engage with their favorite tunes,” said Rashid Aziz, president and founder of MTG LLC.

As part of the initial launch, The Voice electronics line will feature:

APPLAUSE Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone Speaker LEGEND Portable Bluetooth Speaker BUDS Wireless Earbuds HOLLYWOOD Over-ear Wireless Headphones WIRED Earbuds with Microphone WIRELESS Bluetooth Stereo Earbuds LIVE Wireless Earbuds with Power Display STAGE Wireless Earbuds with LED lights TALENT Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Midwest Trading Group is a reputable and established distributor with an impressive track record of successfully delivering products to retailers nationwide. With their expertise and reach, Midwest Trading Group is confident that The Voice electronics will be widely available and accessible to customers through CVS, Kohl’s, and other retail stores across the USA, and online at TheVoiceStore.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com.

About Midwest Trading Group



Midwest Trading Group (MTG) is an emerging leader in cellular accessories, electronics, household and kitchenware, personal care, toys, and mobile lighting. With a focus on creating cutting-edge products that enhance everyday experiences, MTG has garnered a dedicated customer base across the globe. To learn more about Midwest Trading Group and its offerings, please visit or follow us on social media @MidwestTradingGroup.

About “The Voice”



ITV Studios hit talent format The Voice tasks four of the country’s top recording artists to select some of the nation’s most promising unknown vocalists to coach. The show’s innovative format features five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and Playoffs, culminating in the Live Performance Shows with real-time audience vote. In the end, one artist is named “The Voice” and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract. The Voice Season 24 is airing this fall on NBC. The Voice is the most successful format brand in the non-scripted global marketplace with over 150 adaptations world-wide. International distribution and brand licensing is handled by ITV Studios. For media inquiries, please contact: muhammad@mtradinggroup.com

