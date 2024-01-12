Mexican Caribbean Continues to Lead Latin America as Top Tourism Destination with Over 33 Million Air Passengers and 6 Million Cruise Visitors in 2023

GigNet Finished Strong 2023 with Major Client Wins in Hospitality Segment and is Expanding Collaboration with State Ministry of Tourism to Enhance Public Wi-Fi for Tourists and Residents in Tulum

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirportTulum–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, continues to expand its client portfolio in the fast-growing hospitality segment in the State of Quintana Roo, Mexico. As the Mexican Caribbean again breaks tourism records, GigNet remains the premier fiber-optic network operator best positioned to support the region’s need for secure, high-speed Internet for visitors and the thousands of businesses related to travel, dining, shopping, leisure, and entertainment.





The Governor’s Office for Quintana Roo has recently announced 2023 was a record-breaking year with more than 33.7 million passenger arrival/departures across its four airports. Cancun International Airport was named again as the number one airport in international flights in all of Mexico. Also, Cancun became American Airlines most important international destination with up to 40 flights a day in the month of December. Quintana Roo is the only state in Mexico with four international airports, including the new International airport at Tulum inaugurated on December 1, 2023.

The Mexican Caribbean also received more than 6.1 million cruise ship passengers, adding to a total of more than 21 million tourists for 2023. This represents an increase of 8% over 2022 and is estimated to account for over US$21 billion in tourist-related economic activity, a 12% increase from 2022. Quintana Roo’s amazing success is projected to continue into 2024, fueled in part by the Mayan Train project, the Tulum International Airport, and planned enhancements to the Cancun International Airport.

Building on the successful launch of the first two public Wi-Fi spots in Cancun as part of the Collaboration Agreement between GigNet and the State Government of Quintana Roo, GigNet announced today that the next public Wi-Fi installation will be in Tulum, in recognition of tourism growth anticipated from the new international airport and a Mayan Train station in development. These well-placed sites are designed to enhance the tourist experience and also improve quality of life for residents.

Luis de Potestad, Vice President of Public Affairs and Special Projects for GigNet, stated, “Major transportation civil works projects, combined with GigNet’s continued investment in the digital transformation of the region, are driving economic development, growth, and the diversification of the State’s economy. We are very excited about 2024, and in particular the growth of Tulum which has the youngest visitors in the Mexican Caribbean – a new generation of travelers that demand fast, reliable Internet access when and where they want it for social media, bookings, remote work, and other connectivity.”

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Transformation company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and fiber-optic based service solutions for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, transportation companies, government services, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic network services for carriers in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive 400+ km regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million annual airport passengers in 2023. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

For Product and Sales information – Mexico: www.GigNet.mx

Luis De Potestad, Vice President of Public Affairs and Special Projects.



+52 55 5100 5027



lpotestad@gignet.mx

For Corporate Information: www.GigNetInc.com

www.GigNetTV.com

Contact: Diane Shearin



dshearin@gignetinc.com

+1.847.739.3110