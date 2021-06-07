Merkle Unveils Future of Identity Report

New study outlines a guide for CMOs and CIOs looking to navigate the cookieless future

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today released The Future of Identity in Customer Experience Management guide. Coming at a time of mass industry disruption, this guide outlines the brief history of privacy regulations, how organizations can own their first-party data future, and ten questions organizations need to answer now to survive in a cookieless future. As identity and addressability continue to be top of mind for marketers, this report provides actionable insights to help guide the transition in the midst of ever-changing regulations and best practices.

“ Over the past few years, we’ve seen the erosion of the third-party cookie begin, but we’re now facing a turning point for the industry, as it’s set to disappear next year,” said John Lee, global chief strategy officer, Merkle/CXM. “ And just as marketers are facing the reality of a cookieless future, they’re also being bombarded with privacy regulations, as well as decisions from big tech organizations that go above and beyond this legislation, making decisions on behalf of consumers. Because of this, the concept of an open, ad-supported, free internet as we know it could become a thing of the past. This report is meant to help guide organizations through the noise and provide actionable steps that should be taken now to remain ahead of the pack and compliant with new and impending regulations and changes.”

Within the guide, Merkle presents ten questions that organizations need to answer now to avoid massive disruption to operations and effectiveness when the third-party cookie is no longer a viable resource and which part of the organization should own each action item. Topics covered in the questions include how to build both customer and prospect first-party data, how to run efficient media without the third-party cookie, how to connect data across channels, and more.

“ John and his team have been a driving force in the industry as we look at the evolution of identity over the past several years,” said Craig Dempster, global CEO at Merkle/CXM. “ The topic is crucial to the success of everyone in the industry and yet there hasn’t been enough focus and clarity on how to actually address the hurdles. This guide truly provides the necessary advice for practitioners to succeed in creating top notch customer experiences into the future.”

To learn more about the key takeaways, download the complimentary guide.

