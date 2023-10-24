Mediacom and Employees Raise Over $30,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness & Research

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mediacom Communications and its employees proudly participated in the annual Making Strides of Hudson Valley walk day raising over $30,000 for the American Cancer Society. A Mediacom specific event was hosted at the company’s Mediacom Park headquarters where attendees walked along the property’s nature trail.





An initial $15,600 was raised by employees, their family members, and friends, which was then matched by the company. Reaching a total of $31,200 donated, Team Mediacom ranked first out of the 268 participating teams in Making Strides of Hudson Valley.

Before the walk began, both Tonya Addy, Strategic Director of the American Cancer Society, and Paramjeet Singh, M.D., Medical Director of Surgical Oncology at Garnet Health, shared their knowledge about breast cancer treatments and research with the crowd of over 75 people.

“Mediacom is proud to continue supporting the fight against Breast Cancer by participating in Making Strides for the ninth consecutive year,” said Catherine Commisso, Mediacom’s Group VP of Administration. “We hope that women can achieve a better survival rate and someday have the possibility of eliminating breast cancer as the second leading cancer death for women.”

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.

