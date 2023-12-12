Media Alert: Intel at CES 2024 – Executive Keynotes, Events and Sessions Highlight Intel’s Plan to Bring AI to Everyone, Everywhere

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The rapid onset of artificial intelligence enables new possibilities for innovation and collaboration – whether at work or at play. It is driving a fundamental shift in computing that promotes interconnectivity between technology and humanity.









From the PC, self-checkout at a local retailer, in your automobile and to the cloud and network, semiconductors are essential to enabling and advancing modern economies and lifestyles.

At CES 2024, join Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and company executives for keynote discussions, technology showcases and AI-focused sessions. They will explore how Intel technologies, supported by innovative and open software, enable AI capabilities for consumers and businesses to create a better, responsible, more sustainable, and more inclusive future for all.

CES 2024



When: Jan. 9-12, 2024



Where: Las Vegas; Las Vegas Convention Center and Venetian Hotel

Intel Events and Showcases

Intel Open House Hosted by Client Computing Group

See how Intel® Core™ Ultra processors power the newest AI PCs. The event is hosted by Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, and Jim Johnson, senior vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of the Client Business Group at Intel, followed by a demo showcase and reception.



When: Monday, Jan. 8, 3 p.m. PST



Where: Venetian Delfino Ballroom, Level 4F



CES badge holders may contact Intel PR to register for this event. A livestream of the event may be viewed at Intel.com/CES.

Accelerating the Road Ahead: How Intel Automotive Drives Intelligence into Every Mile

Intel is putting itself at the center of the future of driving. Join Jack Weast, Intel Fellow, vice president and general manager of Intel Automotive, and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger to see how Intel is innovating with the industry to solve its toughest challenges in the pivot toward a future that is software-defined, connected and electric.



When: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 3 p.m. PST



Where: Venetian Delfino Ballroom, Level 4F



CES badge holders may attend in person. Please pre-register here. A livestream of the keynote may be viewed at Intel.com/CES.

Intel CES 2024 Conference Talks

CES Keynote Featuring Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

Alongside CNBC Nasdaq correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos, Gelsinger discusses the critical roles that silicon and software play in making AI more accessible, providing powerful compute performance, and enabling modern economies.



When: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 5 p.m. PST



Where: Venetian Pallazzo Ballroom Level 5



CES badge holders may attend in person. A livestream of the keynote can be viewed at Intel.com/CES, INTC.com, CES.tech or the CES app.

Intel Insights Series: Unlocking the New Era of AI

Transforming your business requires enabling and scaling AI. Learn how Intel is bringing the new world of AI everywhere, from cloud to edge to client.



When: Wednesday, Jan. 10



Where: Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, Level 2 (N258)



CES badge holders may attend in person.

Sessions include:

1-1:40 p.m. PST: Gen AI – Lab to Real World



The art and science of Generative AI! Gadi Singer , vice president and director of Emergent AI Research at Intel Labs, and Davor Cindric , vice president and general manager of the Strategic Alliances Organization at Intel, talk with experts from Boston Consulting Group about generative AI, including how to solve real-world problems using smaller, targeted and customized models. Learn and see – through live demonstration – how to overcome security, performance and total cost of ownership challenges.

The art and science of Generative AI! , vice president and director of Emergent AI Research at Intel Labs, and , vice president and general manager of the Strategic Alliances Organization at Intel, talk with experts from Boston Consulting Group about generative AI, including how to solve real-world problems using smaller, targeted and customized models. Learn and see – through live demonstration – how to overcome security, performance and total cost of ownership challenges. 2-2:40 p.m. PST: AI Revolutionizes Sports & Entertainment at the Olympic Games

See AI’s transformative impact on the Paris 2024 Games from athlete training and performance to smart venue and spectator experiences, including global broadcast innovation, presented by Stephanie Joukoff , general manager of Marketing, Network and Edge Group at Intel. Watch the fan and athlete experience come to life using Intel’s AI and processing platforms.

See AI’s transformative impact on the Paris 2024 Games from athlete training and performance to smart venue and spectator experiences, including global broadcast innovation, presented by , general manager of Marketing, Network and Edge Group at Intel. Watch the fan and athlete experience come to life using Intel’s AI and processing platforms. 3-3:40 p.m. PST: Unlock Ultimate Customer Experiences with AI



Join Stacey Shulman, vice president of the Network and Edge group and general manager of Health, Education and Consumer Industries at Intel, to learn how to elevate the retail customer experience at every touchpoint with AI: frictionless point of sale, enhanced fitting room experiences, seamless ordering and employee assistance chat bots all using a hybrid approach to AI, powered by the latest Intel technology.

Great Minds Keynote: Bringing the Limitless Potential of AI Everywhere

While ChatGPT has made AI a popular dinner conversation, the boardroom is thinking about business transformation, data privacy and security and the growth of computing costs. To address the diversity of AI use cases, methods, models and deployments, enterprises need options to create the highest performing and most cost-efficient AI approaches. Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of Xeon Products & Solutions at Intel, Wei Li, vice president and general manager of AI Software Engineering at Intel, and Teresa Tung, chief technologist of Cloud First at Accenture, will discuss how enterprises leverage cutting-edge technologies to unlock the power of AI from cloud to edge to client.



When: Thursday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. PST



Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall



CES badge holders may attend in person. A livestream of the keynote may be accessed at Intel.com/CES and CES.tech.

