Media Alert: BrainChip CEO Addresses Latest Company Updates on Investor Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites current and potential investors on May 1 at 3:00pm PT, to join CEO Sean Hehir as he answers the most frequently asked questions that shareholders have raised during the past quarter.





In this fifth episode of BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast, Director of Global Investor Relations Tony Dawe presents questions to Hehir across a range of topics including company updates, product demand, IP sales status, and other various matters of shareholder interests.

Among the topics covered in this podcast are:

Significant milestone achieved with the launch of Akida™ into space onboard the Ant-61 spacecraft.

Recap of company reception at Embedded World Conference.

Update on the Akida Edge AI Box.

Shareholder insight regarding proxy advisors, put option agreements and investor engagement, among others.

“From the expansion of our space heritage to increasing commercial prospects through well-attended trade shows, this quarter served as an important building block for BrainChip’s continued success,” said Hehir. “We share these updates with the investor community through our quarterly BrainChip Investor Podcast – giving status updates, answering questions that have been posed to us, and presenting an important real-time look at where the company stands and the opportunities that lay before us.

BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast is in addition to the company’s popular monthly “This is Our Mission” podcast series, which provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes of BrainChip podcasts are available at https://brainchip.com/podcast.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

