Home Business Wire Maxon Announces an Agreement to Acquire the Assets of Pixologic, Makers of...
Business Wire

Maxon Announces an Agreement to Acquire the Assets of Pixologic, Makers of ZBrush

di Business Wire

Acquisition Brings Industry-Leading 3D Sculpting and Painting Expertise to Maxon

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxon, developer of superior creative tools for artists, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Pixologic, the creators of the Academy Award-winning sculpting and painting software ZBrush. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary regulatory approval and closing conditions. Until the transaction closes, each company will continue to operate independently. Upon close, Pixologic founder and CEO Ofer Alon and his team will join Maxon. More details related to the transaction will be disclosed after closing.


“ZBrush is an industry leading 3D sculpting and painting solution for the most respected companies and artists in the world. By combining our world-class tools and people, we hope to delight creative artists with an ever expanding and powerful toolset for their needs,” said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon.

“ZBrush has been my passion for over two decades. I can think of no better home for the future of ZBrush and its community. I am looking forward to collaborating with Maxon’s innovative development team to further revolutionize ZBrush for many years to come,” said Ofer Alon, Founder and Visionary of Pixologic. “There’s never been a better time for artists to add ZBrush to their creative arsenal.”

ZBrush is used by respected film studios, game developers, designers, advertisers, illustrators, and scientists around the world. The industry’s top creatives have employed ZBrush for nearly every major franchise including Dune, Star Wars, Avatar, the Marvel Universe, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings/Hobbit and more. Its versatility has also made it an integral part of animated features such as Frozen, Tangled, Zootopia, Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Encanto. ZBrush has also been used extensively in Triple A games including Fortnite, the God of War Franchise, Uncharted Franchise, Assassin’s Creed Franchise, Far Cry Franchise, The Division Franchise, and more. And, together Maxon and Pixologic build the tools that populate and make the metaverse beautiful.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Nick Govoni

Grithaus Agency

nick@grithaus.agency
+1 (978) 866-7354

Articoli correlati

Altice USA Announces Government Affairs Leadership Update

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Lee Schroeder, Altice USA’s Executive Vice President of Government &...
Continua a leggere

Alteon Opens Content-Upload Sites to Help Creators Collaborate on Productions Remotely

Business Wire Business Wire -
At debut locations in Manhattan and Burbank, specialists will upload creators’ digital assets to the cloud for free BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

FOX News Digital Finishes November 2021 as Number One in Multiplatform Minutes for the Ninth Straight Month

Business Wire Business Wire -
FOXNews.com Marks Ninth Consecutive Months as #1 in Multiplatform Minutes, Five Straight Months as #1 in Multiplatform Views FOX News...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Altice USA Announces Government Affairs Leadership Update

Business Wire