MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 after the close of market on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: October 25, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Hosts: Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and



Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer Dial-in: US toll free: 1-877-407-3109



International: 1-201-493-6798

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

