Home Business Wire Maximus Schedules Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Conference Call
Business Wire

Maximus Schedules Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Conference Call

di Business Wire

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, will issue a press release with its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, February 7, and will host a conference call the following day at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 8.


Shareholders are invited to submit questions for management’s consideration by emailing IR@maximus.com up to one hour prior to the call.

The call is open to the public and available by webcast or by phone at:

877.407.8289 (Domestic) / +1.201.689.8341 (International)

For those unable to listen to the live call, a recording of the webcast will be available on investor.maximus.com.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
James Francis 703.251.8526

Jessica Batt 703.251.8634

IR@maximus.com

Media & Public Relations
Eileen Rivera 571.329.3410

media@maximus.com

Articoli correlati

Xavier Corouge Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group France and Benelux

Business Wire Business Wire -
Michel Kisfaludi appointed Deputy Managing Director, Commercial Director for FrancePARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Europcar Mobility Group announces today the appointment of Xavier...
Continua a leggere

AssetLink Launches First AI-Powered Bidirectional Platform for Investment Discovery

Business Wire Business Wire -
Connecting asset managers, advisors, and accredited investors to revolutionize capital introductionsNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move that promises to reshape...
Continua a leggere

Hueler Income Solutions® Offers Pathway to Consensus for Auto Companies and the UAW with a New Vision for the Future of Personal Pensions

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hueler’s Income Solutions® lifetime income platform will soon be available to UAW member employees at GM and Stellantis....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php