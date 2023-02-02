Mavenir’s Virtualised IMS Powers Virgin Media O2’s Mobile Network

READING, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IMS–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and Virgin Media O2 today announced the complete migration of O2 mobile customers to its virtualised IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution offering voice over LTE (VoLTE) and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi).

Virgin Media O2 is virtualising their network, breaking the linkage between hardware and software. Virtualisation gives Virgin Media O2 the ability to deliver a more agile, efficient network – giving customers the opportunity to utilise an array of applications, all hosted under the same platform, driving down costs and paving the way for future innovations and new services.

“This deployment marks a significant milestone in Virgin Media O2’s transition to virtualisation, and Core transformation,” said Jorge Ribeiro, Director of Service Platform Strategy & Engineering. “Not only does this transition to a cloud-native software IMS give us more flexibility and agility, but it also builds more resilience into our network. At the end of the day this solution and transition will benefit our customers, whilst in parallel provide us with a runway for future services.”

“Virgin Media O2 is working to future proof their network, moving away from legacy infrastructure to become a cloud-native software provider that features a self-automating network and provides capacity for additional subscribers in the future,” said Javier Gavilan, CTO for Telefónica Global, at Mavenir.

This virtualised IMS deployment with Virgin Media O2, reinforces Telefónica’s partnership with Mavenir as they streamline across Telefónica OpCos with leaner operations, faster deployments, and simplified operational changes in the network, complementing the deployments underway in O2 Telefónica Germany and Telefónica Hispam across Mexico, Chile, Venezuela and Colombia.

Mavenir is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira Gran Via in Hall 2, stand 2H60. Click here to find out more.

About Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 launched on 1 June 2021, combining the UK’s largest and most reliable mobile network with a broadband network offering the fastest widely-available broadband speeds. It is a customer-first organization that brings a range of connectivity services together in one place with a clear mission: to upgrade the nation. Virgin Media O2 is the corporate brand of the 50:50 joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica SA, and one of the UK’s largest businesses.

The company has over 47 million UK connections across broadband, mobile, TV and home phone. Its own fixed network currently passes 15.9 million premises alongside a mobile network that covers 99% of the nation’s population with 4G, and more than 800 towns and cities with 5G services targeting 50% population coverage in 2023.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

Contacts

Mavenir PR Contacts:



PR@mavenir.com

Maryvonne Tubb (US)



Emmanuela Spiteri (EMEA)