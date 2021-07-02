Maven Supports Unified ID 2.0 Initiative

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maven (OTC: MVEN), a modern media company operating and powering premium media brands such as Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, today announced its support of Unified ID 2.0, a collaborative and soon-to-be open-source framework for cookieless media to benefit their portfolio of digital publishers. At the forefront of finding solutions, Maven will prioritize the use of Unified ID 2.0 to preserve the free flow of content in exchange for relevant advertising.

Unified ID 2.0 empowers publishers to pseudonymize their first-party data and allows advertisers to optimize their first-party customer data and measure their media investments without third-party cookies.

Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 provides an upgrade to third-party cookies that use identifiers tied to encrypted, salted, and hashed email addresses. Unified ID 2.0 has been submitted to IAB’s Tech Lab to allow the digital framework to be open-sourced and has gained rapid adoption across the advertising ecosystem, among publishers, media buyers and technology providers.

“As our industry continues to digitize and our business sees significant reach from digital channels, Unified ID 2.0 is an advancement and improvement upon current industry standards,” said Michelle Smith, Maven VP of Product Management for Ad Technology and Monetization. “Together with our advertising partners, we are able to continue to create premium content and stories that our audience loves, while not inundating that audience with too many ads. We look forward to continuing our stellar relationship with both our readers and advertisers.”

“We welcome Maven to the stable of industry leaders who support the Unified ID 2.0 initiative as they join our quest for a vibrant open internet,” said JoAnna Foyle, SVP of Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “It will take all of us to come together to create an improved, more effective internet across devices and platforms, and we’re excited to see Unified ID 2.0 continue to scale.”

About Unified ID 2.0

Unified ID 2.0 is a next-generation identity solution that is a soon-to-be open-source digital framework. With initial development led by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is the result of a broad collaboration of publishers, buyers and technology providers across the industry. It serves as an alternative to third-party cookies that aims to improve consumer transparency, privacy and control while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising across channels and devices.

Prebid.org, the independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair and transparent marketplaces across the industry, has agreed to serve as operator of Unified ID 2.0. Prebid will begin this role in the second half of this year.

About Maven

Maven is a modern media company that leverages superior technology, iconic brands, and marketing expertise to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “MVEN.” To learn more, visit www.maven.io.

